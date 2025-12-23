×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Understanding the dynamics of parent-child trauma bonding

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Understanding the dynamics of parent-child trauma bonding
 Understanding the dynamics of parent-child trauma bonding (Photo: iStock)

Certain topics are not discussed enough and one of those sensitive ones is the dynamics of trauma bonding. Relegated to intimate relationships in most cases, it is equally significant and destructive when it develops between a parent and child.

This complex attachment is not rooted in healthy, consistent affection but in a cyclical pattern of abuse, emotional neglect or significant parental inconsistency followed by periods of positive reinforcement, apologies or calm.

The child, whose survival and core needs are entirely dependent on the parent, becomes intensely attached to the source of both their comfort and their distress.

And if you grew up in an African household, some of these may hold. Be warned.

Trauma bonding in certain instances, operates through intermittent reinforcement.

The parent provides enough care by showing affection, giving a random gift, complement or temporary stability to keep the child hopeful and attached, thus effectively ‘’hooking’’ them despite the preceding or subsequent negative behaviour.

Psychologist Patrick Carnes describes this process as one where the victim confuses intense emotional arousal with intimacy. For a child in this case, this confusing cycle of cruelty and kindness creates profound cognitive dissonance, as you can imagine.

Their developing brain struggles to reconcile the biological imperative to bond with the caregiver with the pain the caregiver inflicts.

To survive the emotional chaos, the child’s mind attempts to protect the attachment by rationalising or minimising the abuse and magnifying the positive moments, thereby strengthening the bond.

To identify this toxic behaviour, you must look beyond surface-level family drama. Every family has those; this is entirely a different animal. You will notice certain behaviours and relationship patterns. They may exhibit extreme loyalty to the parent, fiercely defending them even when the parent’s actions are clearly destructive or harmful to others.

They will also develop a chronic pattern of low self-worth, a pervasive feeling of being responsible for the parent’s happiness and an inability to establish firm personal boundaries.

To confirm it further, the adult child may find themselves repeatedly drawn to emotionally unstable or abusive partners. Why? Because they are unconsciously seeking to replicate the volatile, yet familiar, intensity of the parental bond.

To break free, the victim must analyse their relationship with the abusive parent, a process that should be facilitated by a professional therapist. With proper guidance, the goal is to separate the powerful feeling of attachment from genuine, healthy love.

And this involves establishing and strictly enforcing physical and emotional boundaries with that parent, which may necessitate reduced contact or, in some cases, a period of estrangement.

The victim can mourn the loss of the functional parent they deserved but didn’t get and work on building an entirely new framework for intimacy based on mutual respect, safety and predictability rather than crisis and control.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Understanding the dynamics of parent-child trauma bonding
Understanding the dynamics of parent-child trauma bonding
Next article
How to handle a toxic mother without losing yourself
How to handle a toxic mother without losing yourself
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
New generation of cool aunts making holidays special
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 23, 2025
New generation of cool aunts making holidays special
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 20, 2025
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
.

Latest Articles

Five strategies for a budget-friendly festive season
Five strategies for a budget-friendly festive season
Living
By Anjellah Owino
8h ago
Understanding the dynamics of parent-child trauma bonding
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
9h ago
Beyond gifts: Raising givers, not just receivers
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
9h ago
Festive trails: Journeys that bring us home
Living
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
Dec. 25, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Why setting boundaries this festive season matters
By Eve Waruingi Dec. 20, 2025
Why setting boundaries this festive season matters
>Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
By Brendah Makena Dec. 19, 2025
Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
>Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
By Molly Chebet Dec. 19, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
>How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
By Bishop David Muriithi Dec. 19, 2025
How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved