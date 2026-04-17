Step outside: The surprising health benefits of time in nature

A three-day weekend outdoors has been shown to give your immune system a major boost, with effects that can last up to a month!

Have you ever noticed how a simple walk in the park makes you feel more relaxed and refreshed? It’s not just in your head; science shows that spending time outdoors triggers real, measurable changes inside your body. Whether it’s lowering stress hormones, easing your blood pressure, or even helping your gut, nature works wonders in ways you might not expect.

Here’s some good news: you don’t need to hike for hours to feel better. Research reveals that the biggest boost happens after just 20 minutes outside. So, grabbing lunch on a park bench or taking a quick stroll through greenery a few times a week can make a noticeable difference for both your body and mind.

When you’re surrounded by green trees, breathing in the scent, and listening to birds sing, your body responds almost instantly. The autonomic nervous system—responsible for things like your heart rate and blood pressure—shifts into relaxation mode. Studies show that being in nature lowers your heart rate and blood pressure, making you feel calmer and more at ease. In fact, a large UK study found that people who spent at least two hours a week in nature were much more likely to report feeling healthy and happy.

Your hormonal systems get in on the act, too. Time spent outdoors helps reduce levels of stress hormones, like cortisol, that surge when you’re anxious. This means nature doesn’t just calm your mind, it helps your whole body unwind.

And there’s more, being outside can improve your gut health and strengthen your immune system. Soil and plants are full of friendly bacteria, and when you breathe in natural compounds called phytoncides, your body can fight off disease better. A three-day weekend outdoors has been shown to give your immune system a major boost, with effects that can last up to a month! Even shorter visits, like a quick walk or picnic, offer persistent benefits. It’s even been shown that kids who play in the dirt develop stronger immune systems!

So, if you want a simple way to feel healthier and happier, step outside. Just 20 minutes in nature, whether you’re walking, sitting, or playing, can lead to amazing benefits for your body and mind. Try making time for nature in your week, you’ll be glad you did. If you can’t get outdoors, research shows that looking at pictures of nature, or simply gazing out at something green, can trigger the same calming brainwave changes and reduce stress.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.