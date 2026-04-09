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Walking is much more than ticking the step metrics on your app

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Walking is much more than ticking the step metrics on your app
 Walking provides the basis for building and expressing strength, among other benefits (Photo: Gemini)

Walking has been popularised by step-counting apps, and is an appealing low-impact exercise. But walking is not just a calorie-burning activity. It’s one of your body’s most fundamental movement activities. How you walk affects pelvic alignment, core stability, hip mobility, balance, breathing and even how your nervous system regulates tension. Walking provides the basis for building and expressing strength, among other benefits. 

Every step you take is part of a coordinated sequence involving your feet, ankles, knees, hips, pelvis, spine, rib cage and shoulders. During a healthy gait cycle, your pelvis rotates in sync with your legs while your rib cage counter-rotates with your arm swing. At the same time, your core muscles dynamically stabilise your spine to maintain upright posture as your weight transfers from one leg to the other.

This alternating and reciprocal motion is not just about getting you from point A to point B. The pattern reinforces how your muscles fire in sequence and how your body transfers force during related movements. 

On its own, walking is not a replacement for a comprehensive resistance training program, but it is a fundamental aspect. Think of gait as the necessary base for strengthening exercises that prepare your muscles and joints to handle greater loads more effectively.

When walking with any type of weighted resistance, go at a pace that allows you to maintain good posture and breathing. Only increase the load if you can walk with proper form. The goal is to add muscular demand without distorted movement. 

Better walking mechanics can help alleviate chronic stress-related tightness commonly experienced in areas such as the hip, shoulders and lower back. Walking with a focus on how your body is moving and feeling helps you identify and correct dysfunctional patterns that keep you stuck in pain and stiffness.

When the way you walk allows your rib cage to move well and support diaphragmatic breathing, you encourage your nervous system to downshift and release protective tension. At the same time, your diaphragm is able to maintain its dual function as both a respiratory and postural muscle, creating stable alignment that relieves unnecessary tension. 

Walking is a natural activity and is more than a way to accumulate steps. It reinforces the alignment, stability and coordinated muscle activation that support how your body moves — whether you’re doing strenuous exercise or simply going about daily life. Walking burns unwanted calories, improves cardio-respiratory function, aids cognitive function and mental wellbeing, boosts immunity and eventually contributes to your longevity. So keep walking, not just to tick the step metrics on your app, but for better health. 

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist

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