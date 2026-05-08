When your body feels off and no one can explain why

I was constantly tired and gaining weight very quickly, and my periods were extremely irregular (Photo: Gemini)

Hormonal imbalances are behind many misunderstood health issues in women, from mood swings to weight gain, silent internal disruptions that affect millions every day yet often go unnoticed for years.

For a long time, many women quietly carried symptoms they could not explain. Sudden weight gain, painful periods, acne that refused to disappear, constant fatigue, mood swings, anxiety, insomnia and difficulty conceiving were frequently dismissed as “normal female problems.” Others were told they were simply stressed, emotional, lazy or overreacting.

Shalyn Mueni, a 28-year-old marketing executive, says she struggled with unexplained symptoms for years before learning she had PCOS.

“I was constantly tired and gaining weight very quickly, and my periods were extremely irregular. I thought maybe it was just stress from work,” she says. “People kept telling me to exercise more or to avoid certain foods, such as wheat, but I knew something was wrong.”

After several hospital visits, she was finally diagnosed with the condition, which affects hormone levels and can impact fertility, skin health and metabolism. “The diagnosis was scary at first, but also relieving because I finally understood what my body was going through,” she says.

Reproductive health expert Leah Amtavi from a Nairobi hospital says hormonal imbalances are difficult to identify because the symptoms tend to develop slowly and mimic everyday stress or common health conditions.

“Hormonal imbalances often do not arrive with a bang; they whisper. If you have been feeling ‘off’ despite a clean diet and regular exercise, your body might be sending you these silent signals,” she says.

Leah says many women ignore persistent symptoms because they have normalised discomfort from a young age. Severe menstrual cramps, chronic exhaustion, sudden emotional changes or stubborn weight fluctuations are frequently brushed aside as part of womanhood, when they may actually point to underlying hormonal conditions.

She explains that hormones work like a communication network inside the body, helping different organs function properly and remain balanced. When one hormone changes, several systems may be affected at the same time.

Dr Leah says hormonal disorders can also affect women differently depending on age and life stage. During puberty, hormones shape menstrual cycles and physical development.

In adulthood, they influence fertility, metabolism, skin health and emotional wellbeing. During pregnancy, postpartum recovery and menopause, hormonal changes become even more pronounced.

Endometriosis is another condition now gaining global attention. The illness occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it. Women living with it often experience severe pelvic pain, painful periods and fertility challenges. Yet many suffer silently for years before receiving treatment or even being believed.

Beyond reproductive health, hormones also have a strong impact on mental and emotional wellbeing.

Experts say modern lifestyle habits may also worsen symptoms of hormonal imbalance. Poor sleep, chronic stress, highly processed diets and lack of physical activity can interfere with the body’s natural hormonal regulation.

As a result, more women are embracing wellness routines focused on supporting their bodies rather than punishing them. Walking clubs, yoga sessions, balanced nutrition plans and stress management practices are becoming part of modern wellness culture.