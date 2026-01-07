×
Your ultimate hair accessories for surviving a messy hair day

Fashion and Beauty
 By Brendah Makena | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Hair accessories that save a messy hair day
 

Hair accessories that save a messy hair day (Photo: Gemini)

We all have those mornings when, no matter what you do, your hair just won’t behave. Sometimes you may be running late for school, work, or even church. There’s no need to stress, though, because easy fixes are right at your fingertips.

ScrunchiesIf your hair is dry, frizzy or simply messy, tie it into a ponytail or bun and add a scrunchie on top. They are very soft and do not cause hair breakage. Many are made from materials such as satin, cotton or velvet, which add an elegant touch to any hairstyle.

Bobby pinsBobby pins may be small, but they are essential on messy hair days. They help hold loose strands in place and keep your style neat. When your hair refuses to cooperate, a few bobby pins can make all the difference. They are also easy to carry in your bag and offer a quick fix anytime.

HeadbandsWhenever your hair looks messy, adding a headband can instantly hide it and make your appearance neater. Whether worn with a ponytail, a bun or loose hair, headbands always look great.

HeadwrapsHeadwraps are ideal on days when your hair feels unmanageable, as they cover the entire head and make your style look intentional and chic. They are practical, trendy and suitable for all hair types. You can dress them up or down, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions. A good headwrap helps you step out feeling confident.

Hair clips and barrettesFancy barrettes and hair clips help manage and control your hair with ease. A large clip can hold more hair, while a smaller one adds a neat finish and helps your hair feel more relaxed. They are perfect for busy mornings when you do not have time to style your hair properly.

Hair scarvesWhen your hair is extremely messy, try wrapping a scarf around your head. You can also tie it around a ponytail or bun. Scarves add colour and personality to your outfit, making your look more stylish. They are especially useful when you do not have time to wash or style your hair but still want to look presentable.

Hair clawsIf your hair feels heavy or untidy, simply twist it up and secure it with a claw clip. It keeps your hair neat and comfortable throughout the day. Hair claws are stylish, fashionable and easy to wear, making them a great everyday accessory.

 

