Financial habits that create long-term family security

The key pillar of a financially secure family is a strong discipline in all aspects of money management (Photo: iStock)

Building financial security starts with financial literacy. It shapes how families earn, manage and grow their wealth over time.

According to financial literacy expert Patrick Wameyo, families must develop the knowledge and skills needed to generate and sustain wealth. He notes that wealth created without a repeatable formula is difficult to preserve across generations.

Financial planning helps families to set clear priorities, develop the right skills and attitudes, and make informed decisions that support their long-term goals.

“The key pillar of a financially secure family is a strong discipline in all aspects of money management. Then passing those skills to younger generations helps ensure that financial security grows through generations,” he says.

Patrick believes that financial security is not reserved for high-income earners. Families at all income levels can build wealth through strong discipline in combining savings and the use of loans to acquire various assets.

“Families should aim to save a proportion of their income that is high enough to create progress while ensuring sustainability in the long term,” he says.

In many households, saving and investing between 10 and 30 per cent of income is achievable, while more disciplined families save up to 50 per cent.

Effective family financial management starts with planning and budgeting. He describes budgeting as an element of the planning behaviour that can be passed down from one generation to the next. Children learn valuable money lessons when they observe and participate in family financial decisions.

Patrick observes that one of the biggest mistakes families make is failing to involve children in age-appropriate conversations about money. Understanding how money is earned, managed, and invested helps children develop the skills they will need later in life.

Families can balance current needs with future goals through planning and effective follow-through. When they regularly review their financial plans and involve all members in the process, they are better prepared to adapt to changing circumstances. Emergency funds are another aspect of financial planning that absorbs financial shocks, thereby protecting assets they have worked hard to acquire.

Long-term financial security needs preparation for both expected and unexpected events. Education planning is one of the most significant financial responsibilities many families face. Education insurance and long-term investments can help households meet future education expenses while avoiding placing undue strain on their finances.

Retirement planning is also important. A well-structured retirement plan provides older family members with a reliable source of income after they leave the workforce, and this reduces financial dependence and preserves family resources.

He discourages families from increasing spending in ways that limit their ability to build wealth when income grows. Maintaining disciplined financial habits helps ensure that higher earnings translate into greater financial security.

Creating multiple sources of income can further strengthen a family's financial position. Income-generating assets such as businesses and investments provide additional streams of revenue and stop dependence on a single source of income.

He believes that families should intentionally transfer both assets and financial knowledge. While wealth can be inherited, the skills needed to maintain and expand it must be taught.

Financial values such as discipline, work ethic, and decision-making habits that contribute to wealth creation should be passed on together with financial resources. These values determine whether future generations preserve or lose what they inherit.

“Family wealth was generated and maintained using skills and values that cemented essential relationships that also get passed forward to the younger people,” he says.

He explains that families can create generational wealth, which is more than passing down money. It includes financial assets, businesses, investments, property, and the knowledge required to manage and grow them. These resources provide future generations with a financial safety net and a stronger starting point in life.

“Beyond passing deliberately passing forward financial resources and tangible assets, families should deliberately also pass forward the special knowledge for generating and maintaining the assets,” he advises.

He notes that many families lose wealth within a generation because younger family members inherit assets without understanding the principles and relationships that helped create them.

Estate and succession planning play a vital role in this process. When approached early and thoughtfully, succession planning is an opportunity for older generations to mentor younger family members, sharing knowledge and experience while gradually transferring responsibility.

“Families that involve children in financial matters, teach sound money habits, and deliberately pass on both wealth and wisdom are more likely to create a legacy that endures for generations,” he insists.