Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 17 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Beef and veggie stir fry
 Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry (Photo: Gemini)
Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

750g fillet steak, cut into small chunks

1 onion, cut into thin wedges

1 capsicum, deseeded, cut into cubes

1 bunch broccolini, cut into 4cm lengths

1 teaspoon ginger mince

1 teaspoon garlic mince

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

200g baby corns, blanched

2 carrots, cubed and blanched

Method: 

Heat half of the oil in a large wok or frying pan over a high heat and tilt the pan gently to allow the oil to coat the sides. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Cook the beef in batches for one to two minutes or until well browned. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Heat the remaining oil in the wok over a medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté until soft. Then add the capsicum, broccolini, ginger, garlic, baby corn and carrots, along with the soy sauce. Cook, tossing continuously, for 3-4 minutes or until the vegetables are just tender. Finally, add the cooked beef and toss everything together. Toss until well combined and heated through.

Adjust the seasoning and scatter over black pepper. Serve with steamed rice. Enjoy!

Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
