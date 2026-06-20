Is it the wrong time to ask for a raise?

Asking for a pay rise during a corporate shake-up requires confidence and good timing (Photo: iStock)

To ask or not to ask? Asking for a pay rise can feel risky, especially when companies are restructuring and cutting jobs.

But with the rising cost of living and heavier workloads after redundancies, staying silent may also come at a cost. The key is shifting the conversation from what you need to what value you bring.

Read the corporate atmosphere

Before asking for a pay rise, understand why layoffs are happening. Restructuring can mean a company is struggling to survive or is strategically shifting focus.

If the business is cutting costs due to falling revenue, debt or financial pressure, asking for more money may appear out of touch. However, if the company is investing in growth areas and retaining key talent, it may be the right time to discuss your value.

Document the restructuring

You cannot negotiate based on personal expenses such as rent, school fees or inflation alone. In a tough market, management responds to measurable impact.

Build a case around your contributions. Show how you have taken on more responsibilities, retained clients, improved efficiency or saved the company money. Numbers around cost savings, productivity and revenue growth will strengthen your argument.

Pitch logically

How you approach the conversation matters. Avoid making it about financial struggles or issuing ultimatums. Instead, frame it around your increased responsibilities and the value you bring.

Acknowledge the company’s situation, highlight your achievements and explain why your compensation should reflect your expanded role. The goal is to start a strategic conversation, not to demand an immediate payout.

Be open to alternative compensation

If budgets are frozen, a salary increase may not be possible immediately. However, there may be other ways to recognise your contribution.

Consider negotiating performance-based bonuses, additional benefits, a title change or a written agreement for a future salary review tied to specific company milestones.

Asking for a pay rise during a corporate shake-up requires confidence and good timing. However, companies often rely heavily on employees who keep operations running during uncertain periods. If you can demonstrate your value, the conversation may work in your favour.