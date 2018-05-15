Dr Wangia explaining an aspect of her research in one of the labs at JKUAT.

A researcher at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has been honoured by Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) for her scientific work that offers hope to patients of arthritis.

Dr Christine Ong’ayo Wangia, a senior lecturer at the School of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmacology/Pharmacognosy, has been feted for “discovering a Kenyan medicinal plant that possess anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can be harnessed and used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

She has also been feted for further applying scientific methods to protect the vital information by filing a patent with KIPI.

A patent is an exclusive right granted for an invention a product or process which offers a new way of doing something or presents a technical solution to a problem.

Dr Wangia was one of the three women who filed patents, out of the 20 women honoured by KIPI during celebrations to mark the World Intellectual Property (WIP) Day organised by KIPI to recognise and shine the spotlight on the intellectual creations of women researchers/inventors in line with the theme of WIPO 2018: Powering Change: Women in Innovation and Creativity.

“This recognition means a lot to me. I faced many challenges but God helped me to pull through. I have discovered that a Kenyan medicinal plant possesses antiarthritic, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties for use in rheumatoid arthritis using scientific methods and protecting that information by filing a patent with KIPI,” an elated Dr Wangia said.

Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Adan Mohamed officiated at the awards ceremony in honour of the women innovators “in recognition of their brilliance, ingenuity, curiosity, and courage in the field of innovation, invention technology and business.”

Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Adan Mohamed presents a certificate to Dr. Wangia in recognition of her invention contribution.

Besides lack of funds, which she said meant her research work took longer than initially anticipated, the inventor said, she juggled many balls.

“Shuttling between six laboratories in JKUAT and the Kenya Medical Research Institute was tedious, moving with samples from one lab to another. If researchers could conduct research under one roof it would ease their work and significantly enhance their output,” says Dr Wangia.

“We have God-given talent of multi-tasking. With proper planning and discipline, it is possible to attain your goals,” explains Dr Wangia, adding her sights are now set on giving back to the University through mentoring researchers who are keen to go beyond the laboratory research to embrace innovation and invention.

Dr. Wangia appeals for capacity building support to undertake short training on the manufacture of herbal products in Japan or China to enable her gain practical skills and knowledge that can contribute to the healthcare component of the Big Four Agenda.

There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis and the current drugs for managing the disease are costly, with several adverse effects which compromise patience compliance.

For instance, gastro intestinal bleeding irritation, bone marrow suppression predispose a patient to infections since the body’s immunity has been suppressed. Others are kidney failure, cardiovascular toxicity which can lead to heart failure to name a few.

The don says compounds in the plant species she has identified are novel, unlike the ones currently in the market.

According to World Health Organization, rheumatoid arthritis is the second cause of physical disability globally, with a prevalence of 1 per cent and the most affected are women aged over 50 years.

Dr Wangia’s herbal drug is set for clinical trials in patients next year. She plans to write a book on standardisation of herbal products in Kenya, giving insights on plant collection, phytochemical screening, safety studies and bioassays, up to formulation of various dosage forms.”