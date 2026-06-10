How to regain control after emotional triggers at work

An offensive email from a senior manager drops into your inbox, a colleague takes credit for your month-long project during a meeting or bad news from a family member suddenly hits your screen while you are at work.

Immediately, your throat tightens, your heart races and hot anger or sheer panic threatens to hijack your professionalism.

In our high-pressure corporate hubs, we are constantly told to maintain absolute composure. This despite recent workplace mental health indicators suggesting that cognitive overload and burnout have made professionals more susceptible to acute emotional triggers than ever before.

Studies show that the physiological lifespan of an emotional trigger, which is basically the flood of chemicals into our system lasts a mere 90 seconds. And after that, staying in that state of anger becomes a choice fueled by our own internal narrative.

When an emotional trigger hits, your sympathetic nervous system initiates a fight-or-flight response. Your prefrontal cortex, the part of your brain responsible for strategic decision-making and logic, suddenly switches off.

In that case do not attempt to respond to an email, speak up in a meeting or make a decision in this state. What you need is immediate physical displacement.

Remove yourself from that situation and use a neutral, undeniable excuse like you need to step out to grab a glass of water or you need to stretch for a moment. You can head to a low-traffic area like a stairwell, an empty corridor or a bathroom stall. Use that as your temporary decompression chamber.

Once you are alone, manually lower your heart rate to signal to your brain that you are safe. The fastest way to do this is through somatic breath control which stimulates the vagus nerve.

Utilize the 4-7-8 technique where you inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for a count of seven then exhale completely through your mouth for eight seconds. Repeat this cycle four times. This hack will force your body to bring your rational mind back out of acute pain.

Once your heart rate stabilises, examine the trigger with honest objectivity. Do not make the mistake high performers make by internalizing workplace friction as an existential attack on your worth. To protect your boundaries, rewrite the narrative.

So, for instance if a manager critiques your report harshly in front of your peers, your internal trigger will make you think that you’re incompetent. And that is where your professional override comes in to counter. By separating the delivery of the feedback from your performance you neutralize the emotional sting.

Never reply to a triggering email or confront a colleague while the adrenaline is clearing your system. Implement a strict 15-minute reset rule. When it comes to that email, type your response in a blank document then completely detach from it to avoid accidental sending.

The bottom line: Going through an emotional trigger does not mean you are weak or unsuited for your role. It simply means you are human. Your professionalism does not mean a total absence of emotion but the discipline to create a gap between the feeling and the reaction.