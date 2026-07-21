When should you escalate a workplace problem?

When all other resolutions fail, the next step depends heavily on your organisation's structure (Photo: iStock)

Escalating an issue is not about starting a war but a calculated, strategic move to protect your career and well-being. To do it successfully, you must understand the rules of engagement.

You should map out an escalation strategy only after you have genuinely attempted other resolutions and hit a brick wall. Some clear triggers that warrant formal intervention include a manager consistently withholding performance reviews, ignoring signs of burnout or actively blocking career progression despite you meeting all targets.

Another situation that requires escalation is a safety breach. If you are experiencing overt bullying, microaggressions or harassment that creates a toxic psychological environment, formal intervention should be considered.

The same applies to compliance risks. If you uncover unethical financial practices, labour non-compliance or structural violations that expose the business to legal liability, staying silent can create bigger problems.

When all other resolutions fail, the next step depends heavily on your organisation's structure. If your company has an established HR department run by licensed professionals, this should be your first formal stop.

In smaller enterprises, such as family-owned businesses, or in situations where HR lacks the autonomy to act, you may need to approach senior leadership, such as the managing director or board.

However, this step should only be taken if you have thorough documentation showing that every intermediary level has failed to address the issue.

An escalation will fail if it is driven purely by emotion. To be taken seriously, treat the process like a professional brief. Stick to facts and replace emotional narratives with objective data.

Documentation is equally important. If it is not written down, it becomes difficult to prove that it happened. Keep detailed records of emails, minutes from one-on-one meetings, and Slack or WhatsApp communication threads.

If you have a verbal discussion regarding a grievance, follow it up with a summary email as soon as possible. It can be as simple as: “Thank you for taking the time to discuss A today. As agreed, we will proceed with B.”

It is also important to align your concerns with institutional standards. Frame your issues around company policies and broader statutory frameworks.

If the grievance involves excessive after-hours work, for example, refer to modern principles around the right to disconnect. If it involves unfair treatment, reference your company’s HR handbook.