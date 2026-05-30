×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Should you quit after a negative appraisal?

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
 Your immediate objective during a difficult review meeting is not to react but to contain (Photo: iStock)

A negative performance review can feel like a threat, especially in a tough job market where job security feels uncertain. It often triggers fear and a defensive response.

However, experts advise against seeing it as a final verdict. Handled well, it can become a career turning point or a signal to reassess your path.

Before reacting, it’s important to understand what the feedback really means.

Take time out

Your immediate objective during a difficult review meeting is not to react but to contain. Tempting as it may be, do not argue, do not deflect blame onto your colleagues and do not sign any document while you’re in a state of emotional distress.

If it’s possible, request 48 hours to process the feedback objectively. And if a response is needed at that point, say something along these lines, ‘’Thank you for this feedback. I take my contribution to the team seriously and I want to review these points thoroughly so I can return with a realistic action plan.’’

That approach shifts the power dynamic. It signals high emotional intelligence, professional maturity and a commitment to accountability, which are traits that immediately command respect from HR and your managers.

To stay or leave

If you feel that the review process was fair and you genuinely value your role at the company, then focus on the recovery process. Let the results speak for themselves. If that means showing up in person to meetings or staying late, meeting micro-deadlines, and aligning yourself with the feedback and output, do that. The right actions will solidify your reputation as a resilient, highly adaptable professional.

However, if you realise the relationship is fractured beyond repair or the targets are a moving goalpost designed to force you out, protect your mental health and your professional brand. Do not wait for the formal conclusion of a bad cycle. Use this period to discreetly update your professional profile and resume, tap into your industry networks, and actively scout for a corporate culture better aligned with your strengths.

A negative review could mean many things, so identify the end goal before making any rushed decisions. And remember, it does not define your capabilities or expertise; it just defines your current alignment with a specific role at a specific moment in time.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
Next article
Experience alone is no longer enough in today's workplace
Experience alone is no longer enough in today's workplace
.

Similar Articles

Handle personal stress without letting your career suffer
By Esther Muchene May. 30, 2026
Handle personal stress without letting your career suffer
How to make work more enjoyable and stay motivated
By Esther Muchene May. 26, 2026
How to make work more enjoyable and stay motivated
The career dilemma: Master one skill or learn many?
By Anjellah Owino May. 23, 2026
The career dilemma: Master one skill or learn many?
.

Latest Articles

How to wear a headwrap with confidence and style
How to wear a headwrap with confidence and style
Fashion And Beauty
By Jael Wakesho
3h ago
Secret to better skin? Knowing what it needs day and night
Fashion And Beauty
By Cellestine Waeni
3h ago
Jorts are fashion's unexpected must-have this season
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
6h ago
Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to report a superior without risking your job
By Esther Muchene May. 16, 2026
How to report a superior without risking your job
>In a hyper-connected world, who is protecting you?
By Esther Muchene May. 13, 2026
In a hyper-connected world, who is protecting you?
>Turn entry-level jobs into long-term financial growth
By Anjellah Owino May. 5, 2026
Turn entry-level jobs into long-term financial growth
>Set boundaries at work without damaging your reputation
By Esther Muchene May. 2, 2026
Set boundaries at work without damaging your reputation

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved