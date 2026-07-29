Relocating for a better-paying job: How to decide without regret

After careful thought and calculations, if the math and logistics do not add up, do not just walk away in silence (Photo: iStock)

The email you’ve been waiting for finally hits your inbox, and your prayers have been answered.

The promotion you have been chasing is all yours to grab. But there’s a catch! The job requires you to pack up and move to a remote region.

Before getting too excited and saying yes, you must first audit the finances and analyse a real-life scenario. If you have young children, for instance, access to good healthcare is non-negotiable.

It doesn’t matter if the company gives you premium medical cover if the nearest specialist paediatrician or well-equipped hospital is a three-hour drive away on bad roads. With that in mind, ask HR directly if the company policy includes emergency medical evacuation and what that entails.

Then comes the education and domestic support puzzle. Transitioning kids between schools, especially with the demands of the current curriculum, can be deeply disruptive.

Let us be honest here: most remote towns simply do not have schools that match your children’s academic standards.

This forces many professionals into a split-household arrangement where the family stays in the city and the working parent commutes on weekends or days off.

If you decide to do it this way, you must ask yourself if your new salary comfortably covers the cost of running two homes and the weekly fuel or flights needed to travel back and forth.

Equally critical is your domestic support. Finding a trusted domestic manager or nanny who is willing to uproot her life and move to a remote town is incredibly difficult.

You will likely have to pay more to retain good help or face the daunting task of vetting strangers in a new town while simultaneously trying to settle into a demanding executive role.

After careful thought and calculations, if the math and logistics do not add up, do not just walk away in silence. Negotiate. Thank them for the offer and professionally outline the infrastructural gaps and challenges.

Ask if they are open to a hybrid arrangement, like three days on-site and two days working from the city, or if they can provide a housing and school fees subsidy to cushion the transition.