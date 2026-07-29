×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Relocating for a better-paying job: How to decide without regret

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Relocating for a better-paying job: How to decide without regret
 After careful thought and calculations, if the math and logistics do not add up, do not just walk away in silence (Photo: iStock)

The email you’ve been waiting for finally hits your inbox, and your prayers have been answered.

The promotion you have been chasing is all yours to grab. But there’s a catch! The job requires you to pack up and move to a remote region.

Before getting too excited and saying yes, you must first audit the finances and analyse a real-life scenario. If you have young children, for instance, access to good healthcare is non-negotiable.

It doesn’t matter if the company gives you premium medical cover if the nearest specialist paediatrician or well-equipped hospital is a three-hour drive away on bad roads. With that in mind, ask HR directly if the company policy includes emergency medical evacuation and what that entails.

Then comes the education and domestic support puzzle. Transitioning kids between schools, especially with the demands of the current curriculum, can be deeply disruptive.

Let us be honest here: most remote towns simply do not have schools that match your children’s academic standards.

This forces many professionals into a split-household arrangement where the family stays in the city and the working parent commutes on weekends or days off.

If you decide to do it this way, you must ask yourself if your new salary comfortably covers the cost of running two homes and the weekly fuel or flights needed to travel back and forth.

Equally critical is your domestic support. Finding a trusted domestic manager or nanny who is willing to uproot her life and move to a remote town is incredibly difficult.

You will likely have to pay more to retain good help or face the daunting task of vetting strangers in a new town while simultaneously trying to settle into a demanding executive role.

After careful thought and calculations, if the math and logistics do not add up, do not just walk away in silence. Negotiate. Thank them for the offer and professionally outline the infrastructural gaps and challenges.

Ask if they are open to a hybrid arrangement, like three days on-site and two days working from the city, or if they can provide a housing and school fees subsidy to cushion the transition.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Relocating for a better-paying job: How to decide without regret
Relocating for a better-paying job: How to decide without regret
Next article
When should you escalate a workplace problem?
When should you escalate a workplace problem?
.

Similar Articles

Is it the wrong time to ask for a raise?
By Esther Muchene Jul. 14, 2026
Is it the wrong time to ask for a raise?
Why does everyone else get promoted but me?
By Chris Hart Jul. 11, 2026
Why does everyone else get promoted but me?
How to regain control after emotional triggers at work
By Esther Muchene Jun. 20, 2026
How to regain control after emotional triggers at work
.

Latest Articles

Prediabetes: The early warning you can still act on
Prediabetes: The early warning you can still act on
Health
By Joan Oyiela
2h ago
How trauma lives in the body long after the event has passed
Wellness
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
Easy recipe: Potato curry
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3h ago
I'm dating a man in his 50s, should I be worried?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to ask for help without looking incompetent
By Esther Muchene Jun. 13, 2026
How to ask for help without looking incompetent
>Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
By Esther Muchene Jun. 10, 2026
Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
>Experience alone is no longer enough in today's workplace
By Anjellah Owino Jun. 2, 2026
Experience alone is no longer enough in today's workplace
>Handle personal stress without letting your career suffer
By Esther Muchene May. 30, 2026
Handle personal stress without letting your career suffer

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved