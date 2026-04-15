Easy recipe: Double chocolate chip cookie

Arrange them on a baking tray and bake at 108°C for 25 minutes (Photo: Gemini)

What you need:

Half cup (115g) salted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1¼ cups (185g) self-raising flour

1½ cups (262g) semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 tablespoons frozen hazelnut spread (each spoonful frozen individually)

White and milk chocolate discs for garnish (optional)

What to do:

In a bowl, mix the butter and sugar until combined. Add the egg and mix well. Add the vanilla essence and mix until smooth. Now add the self-raising flour and mix using a spatula. Then add the semi-sweet chocolate chips and continue to mix.

Once combined, take a handful of the cookie dough, flatten it on your palm, fill it with the frozen hazelnut spread, cover with the cookie dough, and repeat to make four large cookie dough balls filled with hazelnut spread. Arrange them on a baking tray and bake at 108°C for 25 minutes.

Serve warm with milk and enjoy!