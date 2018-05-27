ALSO READ: Ten things you should never put on your face

Our gums contain thick, fibrous blood vessels and so it is not uncommon for them to swell and bulge out. Swollen gums usually appear reddish and can be quite sensitive and painful. If you have had any problems with gums and teeth you know how excruciating the pain can get.

While it is a common problem, swollen gums can have a number of causes including excessive use of tobacco products, infections and even pregnancy.

Gingivitis is the most common cause of swollen gums. It's a gum disease that causes your gums to become irritated and swollen. It is most often caused by lack of proper dental hygiene which can lead to bacteria in the mouth forming plaque on the teeth. These bacteria may cause your gums to become inflamed which results in red, swollen or bleeding gums.

Good news is swollen gums do not warrant going to the doctor and can be easily remedied at home. Here are eight ways how.

Tea tree oil

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties, tea tree oil will give you instant relief from inflamed gums. Simply take some mouthwash, water and a few drops of tea tree oil and mix together. Use this mouthwash three times per day and make sure not to swallow it.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D also has anti-inflammatory properties and will help heal swollen gums. Just make sure to include foods that are rich in Vitamin D in your diet such as salmon, cod liver oil and eggs. You can also consider adding supplements to your diet.

ALSO READ: Tips: Here is how to clean the cookie jar just before intercourse

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an important aspect of oral hygiene. It reduces bacteria in your mouth and also prevents the formation of plaque. Take one tablespoon of sesame oil and put it in your mouth. Swish it around for about 10 minutes before spitting it put and rinsing your mouth with lukewarm water. After that brush your teeth normally and you can do this for as many days as you want. Just make sure not to swallow the oil.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a great remedy for bleeding gums as well as swollen ones. This is due to its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties that will soothe your gums. Extract the gel from the aloe vera plant and massage it into your gums for 1-2 minutes. Rinse out with lukewarm water and you can repeat the process few times a day for best results.

Turmeric powder

Due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric has a number of healing capabilities such as pain relief, swelling and getting rid of bacteria in your mouth. Take ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix with water to form a paste. Rub the paste on your gums, leave it for 10 minutes then massage your gums for a minute. Rinse out with lukewarm water.

Warm or cold compresses

This is one way to get instant relief from swollen gums and help reduce pain. Do not put the compresses in your mouth but hold them up to your face instead. Take a clean cloth and put it in lukewarm water then hold it to your face for 5 minutes. Then put the cloth in cold water and hold it to your face until you feel your gums become numb. Repeat the cycle as many times as required for relief.

Salt water

Another effective remedy for swollen gums is salt as it prevents the growth of bacteria and protects from potential infections. Use a toothbrush with soft bristles to clean your teeth and then put a pinch of salt on your fingers. Rub it on your gums for a few seconds then rinse it out with warm water. Repeat this thrice a week.

Black tea bags

Black tea bags contain tannins which help bring down inflammation. Boil the black tea bag in water for three minutes before removing it and cooling it. Place it on your face near the affected area for 10 minutes. Rinse your mouth with warm water and make sure to repeat this daily.

ALSO READ: Five healthy habits to do before bedtime