Year-end health check: Screenings and tests you should schedule now (Photo: iStock)

As the year draws to a close, many women find themselves reflecting on achievements, lessons learned, and goals yet to be fulfilled. Careers are reviewed, finances audited, relationships reassessed, yet health, the quiet foundation holding everything together, is often pushed into the background. A year-end health check is not merely a medical formality; it is an act of self-respect. It offers a moment to pause, listen to the body, and address what may have gone unnoticed in the rush of everyday life.

For women, preventive healthcare carries particular weight. Biological, hormonal, and emotional shifts mean that many conditions develop silently before presenting visible symptoms. A comprehensive medical review at the end of the year allows potential issues to be detected early, lifestyle habits to be reassessed, and informed decisions to be made before small concerns escalate into major health challenges.

A general physical examination remains the cornerstone of any health assessment. Measurements such as blood pressure, heart rate, weight, and body mass index provide valuable insight into cardiovascular health and metabolic balance. High blood pressure, in particular, can remain undetected for years while quietly increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. During this visit, conversations around sleep quality, stress levels, nutrition, physical activity, and persistent fatigue help paint a broader picture of overall well-being, often revealing patterns women may have normalised but should not ignore.

Blood tests further deepen this understanding by offering a snapshot of what is happening beneath the surface. A complete blood count can identify anaemia, a condition common among women due to menstruation and nutritional deficiencies, often masked as exhaustion or weakness. Blood sugar testing helps detect prediabetes or diabetes early, conditions increasingly affecting women at younger ages due to lifestyle changes. Cholesterol levels, too, deserve attention regardless of age or body type, as heart disease remains a leading cause of death among women worldwide. For those experiencing mood changes, unexplained weight fluctuations, or irregular cycles, hormonal evaluations can provide critical clarity.

Reproductive health screenings remain among the most essential yet frequently postponed tests. Cervical cancer screening through Pap smears and HPV testing has proven to be one of the most effective tools in preventing a potentially life-threatening disease. When conducted regularly, these tests detect abnormal changes long before cancer develops, allowing for early intervention. Scheduling them before the year ends ensures continuity of care and peace of mind moving forward.

Breast health is another area where early detection saves lives. While self-examinations help women remain familiar with their bodies, clinical assessments and imaging provide a deeper level of protection. Mammograms, particularly for women over forty or those with a family history of breast cancer, can identify changes long before they are physically noticeable. Including breast screening in a year-end check removes uncertainty and reinforces proactive self-care.

Sexual health, though often treated as a sensitive topic, is inseparable from overall wellness. Routine screening for sexually transmitted infections is recommended for sexually active women, even in long-term relationships. Many infections remain asymptomatic yet can lead to long-term complications if left untreated. For women considering pregnancy, changing contraception, or navigating fertility concerns, reproductive health assessments and hormone testing offer valuable insight and support for informed planning.

Bone health is another silent concern, particularly as women age. Hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and lifestyle factors can gradually weaken bone density without obvious symptoms. Screening for vitamin D, calcium, iron, and vitamin B12 deficiencies helps explain persistent fatigue, hair thinning, weakened immunity, or frequent muscle aches. For women approaching menopause or those with risk factors, evaluating bone strength before fractures occur is a crucial preventive step.

The thyroid gland, though small, plays a powerful role in regulating metabolism, energy, mood, and reproductive health. Women are significantly more likely than men to develop thyroid disorders, many of which go undiagnosed due to vague symptoms that mimic stress or burnout. Persistent exhaustion, sudden weight changes, irregular menstrual cycles, or sensitivity to cold and heat should never be dismissed as “normal.” A simple thyroid function test can uncover imbalances that, once treated, dramatically improve quality of life.

Mental and emotional health deserve equal attention during year-end assessments. Women often shoulder emotional labour quietly, balancing professional responsibilities, caregiving roles, and societal expectations. Anxiety, depression, and chronic stress frequently go unspoken until they become overwhelming. Mental health screenings provide a safe space to acknowledge emotional strain, assess coping mechanisms, and seek support early. Addressing mental wellness is not a sign of weakness but an essential component of holistic health.

Vision and dental health, though sometimes overlooked, offer important clues about overall wellness. Eye examinations can reveal early signs of conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, while also addressing strain caused by increased screen time. Dental check-ups do more than protect smiles; gum disease has been linked to heart disease and pregnancy complications, making oral health a vital part of preventive care.

A year-end health check is not about anticipating bad news or searching for flaws. It is about awareness, empowerment, and continuity. It allows women to close the year informed rather than uncertain, prepared rather than reactive. Health is not something to be addressed only when life slows down or symptoms become unavoidable.