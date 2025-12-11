×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children

Parenting
 By Chris Hart | 1 day from now  | 2 Min read
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
 The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

My parents never even mentioned sex when I was a child, so now I find talking about intimacy really difficult. That’s caused endless problems in my marriage, so how can I do better with my own children?

The Sex Talk

Chris says,  

Hi, The Sex Talk!

Talking to your children about sex is easier than you think. Start by just listening to them when they’re small, and always answering anything they ever ask. Use real names for body parts, and make talking about sex feel absolutely normal from their very first questions, with brief, honest, and age-appropriate answers. Not possible at that particular moment? Then say so, and fix a time later. Don’t try to shut them up or get angry.

And never give them a hard time, even if you’re worried by what you’re hearing. Otherwise, next time they’ll keep quiet.

Answer every question, and never knowingly tell them something untrue, even with the best of intentions. You don’t have to give them every last little detail, but there’s no point in hiding the realities of life from your children.

As they reach adolescence, their friends may lead them astray, and their own rising interest could also get them into trouble. So do a lot of listening to ensure you hear the signs of a problem long before anything happens.

Know their friends, especially older friends, and listen for talk of romance, because teens are more likely to have sex with older romantic partners.

As your children reach their teens, they’ll start keeping their thoughts to themselves. Respect their need for privacy, and instead listen for when they’re ready to talk.

Teens feel self-conscious about almost everything, so respond sympathetically, or they won’t try again. Don’t reveal your feelings; just help them sort out the problem and be pleased they came to you at all.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
Next article
Teach your children the art of stillness
Teach your children the art of stillness
.

Similar Articles

Are you scared of giving your children the sex talk?
By Chris Hart Dec. 11, 2025
Are you scared of giving your children the sex talk?
When a mother wounds: Reclaiming your identity
By Eve Waruingi Dec. 9, 2025
When a mother wounds: Reclaiming your identity
Breaking the cycle: From tough love to conscious parenting
By Lolita Bunde Dec. 6, 2025
Breaking the cycle: From tough love to conscious parenting
.

Latest Articles

The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
Parenting
By Chris Hart
31m ago
How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
Wellness
By Bishop David Muriithi
1h ago
Modesty on the runway: Meet Kenya's trailblazing hijabi model
Achieving Woman
By Ronald Kipruto
2h ago
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing donors
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Parenting in the age of cyber blackmail, abuse
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Dec. 2, 2025
Parenting in the age of cyber blackmail, abuse
>How to give children a good emotional foundation
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 15, 2025
How to give children a good emotional foundation
>Talking to children about loss and legacy
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Oct. 30, 2025
Talking to children about loss and legacy
>My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?
By Chris Hart Oct. 28, 2025
My teens are smoking! Is it about being 'cool' or something deeper?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved