Living
 By Tania Omusale | 12 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 TikTok stars Kristy and Desmond Scott file for divorce after 11 years of marriage (Photo: Getty Images)

Popular TikTok creators Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott, long celebrated as one of the platform’s most beloved couples, are reportedly going their separate ways after eleven years of marriage. Court records indicate that Kristy has filed for divorce from Desmond, marking the end of a relationship that has grown up in the public eye.

Documents filed in Harris County, Texas, reveal that Kristy has cited alleged infidelity as the cause of the marriage’s collapse. According to the filing, these claims have irreparably damaged the relationship, leaving no realistic possibility of reconciliation between the two. The paperwork further states that the couple is in the process of ending their life together as husband and wife and will soon cease living under the same roof. The reported split has taken many fans by surprise. Kristy and Desmond built a massive following on TikTok by sharing their lives openly, creating joint content that ranged from lighthearted family skits and playful prank videos to home renovation projects. Their chemistry and apparent closeness helped them stand out in a crowded digital space, earning them a reputation as one of TikTok’s most-followed couples. However, attentive followers began to notice subtle changes online. Kristy last featured Desmond on her TikTok account in early December, sparking speculation that all was not well behind the scenes. Since then, fans have questioned the absence and wondered whether the couple was facing private challenges away from the camera. Kristy and Desmond’s story stretches back well before their rise to internet fame. The two reportedly met when they were just 14 years old and later married in 2014. Over the years, they welcomed two sons and often highlighted family life as a core part of their online identity, further deepening their connection with followers who felt invested in their journey. Beyond social media, the couple also share business ties. They co-own Meant To Be Films, a production company focused on wedding videography and storytelling. At present, it remains unclear how the reported divorce will affect the future of the company or whether they will continue to work together professionally. Representatives for both Kristy and Desmond Scott have been approached for comment regarding the divorce filing, but no official statements have been released so far.

