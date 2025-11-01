Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share (Photo: iStock)

I love skirts that swirl, dresses that play with colour, that feel like celebration on skin. Yet every time my right thigh meets my left, there’s a sting. A hot, needle-pricking friction that ruins the magic. It starts small, then turns red and raw. By the end of a long day, I’m walking like someone who just finished a marathon I never signed up for.

It’s a discomfort many women know too well but rarely name. Thigh chafing, also called chub rub, doesn’t care about body type or size. It’s the unspoken sting of skin meeting skin. It’s the silent reason some women skip their favourite skirts or dresses, especially when the sun is unforgiving.

Beth Kemunto, who falls between petite and mid-size, says for her it’s rare but familiar. She says she only feels it after walking long distances and that it doesn’t affect her choice of clothes. “Vaseline reduced the friction and made the place a little bit slippery,” she says as her solution when her thighs chafe. It is not perfect, yet it lets her wear skirts without worrying about the walk home.

Prudence Jahenda, who is plus-size, says it’s all about strategy. “I experience thigh friction, especially when wearing skirts or dresses without any barrier,” she says. “It influences my choices. I avoid short dresses if I’ll be walking a lot unless I wear tights.” She adds that while she often receives compliments when dressed up, people rarely know the hidden struggle. “They like seeing me in dresses, but they don’t know the behind-the-scenes.”

“Please design for real bodies, not just slim ones. We want dresses and skirts that are stylish and practical, with built-in anti-chafing solutions,” says Prudence, whose wish is for designers to be more inclusive.

Fabiola Akinyi, who is petite, laughs at the assumption that slim girls are immune. “Even skinny me still gets chub rub,” she says. “Some dresses I just look at and pass because I know the aftermath isn’t cute.” She has tried powder, Vaseline and biker shorts, but on hot days the fabric feels like an oven. “Brands need to stop acting like only thick girls chafe. Slim girls suffer too. Give us options,” she says.

Whether petite, mid-size, or plus-size, women navigate small but relentless skin challenges that often go unspoken. From the inner thighs that darken despite all the creams, to underarms that refuse to lighten, shaving bumps and the sting of hot wax that promise smoothness but often leave redness, uneven texture, dry skin or hyperpigmentation, women’s skin struggles are many and varied.

There are ingrown hairs, dry patches that reject moisturisers and cellulite that persists long after exercise or diet. There are stretch marks that trace a body’s changing story, wobbly skin that happens with time or hormonal change, and dark spots that seem to follow certain fabrics or friction zones.

Research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that body image concerns are a major global health issue, with feelings of dissatisfaction common among women worldwide. These quiet, familiar battles sit alongside one less talked about one: thigh chafing, a physical reminder that even the simplest act of movement can carry discomfort, yet also the power to spark honest conversations about skin, comfort and confidence.

Dermatologists have linked some of these issues to genetics, hormones, friction and climate. A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that tropical climates and tight clothing can worsen skin irritation, while a 2023 International Journal of Dermatology study found that more than 60 per cent of women experience friction-related skin darkening in inner thighs and underarms.

In Kenya, where temperatures are high most of the year, the problem is especially common. Yet it is often brushed aside as a cosmetic nuisance instead of a genuine skin health concern. The cause is simple: repeated rubbing, heat and moisture weaken the skin’s protective layer, leading to irritation. Over time, this can cause darkening, thickening or scarring of the inner thighs. Clinical reviews have shown that repetitive trauma can trigger pigmentation, thickened skin and inflammation.

Dr Arshni Malde, Aesthetics and Regenerative Medicine Specialist and Founder of Tia Clinics Kenya, says thigh chafing is one of the most common intimate skin concerns she treats. “Many women suffer silently, thinking it’s normal, when in fact it can be addressed both medically and cosmetically,” she says.

According to her, friction breaks down the skin barrier, leading to inflammation. Over time, this triggers overproduction of melanin, which causes darkening and scarring of the inner thighs. “Chronic injury can also lead to thickening of the skin,” she explains. Cleaning, drying and applying a lubricant such as petroleum jelly can ease pain and prevent infection.

Dr Malde says modern regenerative medicine offers advanced, non-surgical ways to treat and reverse this damage.

“We use medical-grade topical creams containing collagen and glutathione to repair the skin barrier. In addition, IV infusions of glutathione, collagen and stem cells are highly effective in regenerating damaged skin and restoring hydration,” she says. Glutathione, she adds, can also lighten and even out skin tone.

She adds that regenerative treatments are effective for long-term results. “Unlike temporary fixes, they rebuild skin structure, improve elasticity, and reduce pigmentation. Stem cell infusions in particular accelerate the natural repair process at a cellular level.”

Lifestyle changes play an equally important role in prevention. “Wearing breathable fabrics, staying hydrated, reducing moisture build-up and maintaining healthy body movement can help reduce flare-ups,” she advises. For women already dealing with hyperpigmentation and barrier damage, cosmetic interventions are often needed to restore comfort and confidence.

She says that dermatologist-led treatments are available and are safe, including collagen and glutathione creams, stem cell therapies, and non-invasive rejuvenation options tailored for sensitive areas. Preventive measures are equally key. Moisture-wicking clothing, barrier balms and quick changes after sweating to keep the skin dry are recommended.