Easy recipe: Fish pakoras (Photo: Chef Ali)

Whether you’re looking for a zesty appetiser or a crunchy snack to pair with your afternoon tea, this simple recipe delivers a satisfying crunch and a burst of warm spices in every bite.

Ingredients:

500g deboned, filleted fish

1.5 cups of gram flour

1 sliced onion

2 tablespoons garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Dash of salt (or to taste)

2 tablespoons lime juice (juice of 1 lime)

Oil for deep frying

What to do:

In a large, deep, non-metallic bowl, mix the gram flour, onion and garlic paste, turmeric, coriander and cumin powder, cayenne pepper and salt to taste. Add some water and mix well to form a thick batter similar to pancake batter.

Gently fold the fish pieces into the batter, ensuring they are well coated. Leave to marinate for 1 hour.

In a wide, flat pan, heat enough oil for deep frying. The oil is ready when you drop in a quarter teaspoon of batter and it sizzles and rises quickly to the top.

When the oil is hot enough, carefully lower a few pieces of battered fish into the pan and fry them. Do not overcrowd the pan, as this will cause the pakoras to stick together. Fry until golden and crispy, for 2–3 minutes on each side. Use a slotted spoon to turn the fish pieces over.

When they are ready, remove them from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain them on kitchen paper.

Arrange on a platter and serve while still piping hot. Just before serving, squeeze lemon juice over the pieces. Garnish with lime wedges. Enjoy!