×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
 Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good (Photo: iStock)

Far too many people pop too many pills daily in an attempt to stay healthy.

Some of the pills are prescription medications intended to treat specific conditions. But others are self-prescribed, or cleverly marketed pills claiming to boost health.

Whatever the case, the more pills you swallow daily, the more likely you aren’t doing yourself much good. The opposite could actually be the case; you may be slowly poisoning yourself with unnecessary medication.

Taking too many pills is described as polypharmacy. The qualifying quantity varies, but using five or more meds daily is the accepted standard.

Polypharmacy is more common in the elderly and those with chronic conditions who have to contend with multiple prescription medications. All this is compounded by health freaks, who are always on the lookout for pills they could be taking to stay super healthy.  

Even though formally prescribed polypharmacy can be appropriate, it is increasingly recognised that it is more often inappropriate. Problems can occur with adverse drug reactions and unwanted interactions of multiple drugs being taken. Pill burden occurs as well, defined as the associated efforts required to deal with multiple medications.

You must remember which one to take when, where and how to store them. Compliance becomes an issue as the number of meds you must take increases. Pill burden is associated with increased risk of hospitalisation, medication errors and overall health costs.

Self-prescribed and so-called health supplements can also become a burden. For starters, most healthy people, leading a healthy lifestyle and eating a balanced healthy diet, do not require all those recommended supplements.

There is ample research data that shows either no benefits at all or potentially some harm. The more supplements you feel compelled to take, the more you should question the rationale. Self-prescribed polypharma is at best a self-imposed pill burden. 

You should take all measures to avoid polypharma. If taking loads of prescription meds, ask your doctor if some can be missed out altogether, or if others can be substituted as single pill combinations.

Doctors are ever being reminded to practice the art of deprescribing, which means limiting the number of prescription medications to the barest minimum. That mandates a crystal-clear clinical focus on what’s being treated and the ultimate goal of the treatment.

For those addicted to health supplements, the call is yours. The health benefits of all those unnecessary pills are at best an illusion. Go ahead and bear the pill burden of popping as many pills as you can every day. You may feel good, but you aren’t doing yourself a lot of good either.

Dr Murage is a consultant gynaecologist and fertility specialist.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
Next article
Your child is a reservoir of respiratory bugs, learn how to minimise harm
Your child is a reservoir of respiratory bugs, learn how to minimise harm
.

Similar Articles

Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
By Ryan Kerubo Nov. 1, 2025
Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
By Dr Alfred Murage Oct. 24, 2025
When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
Why you should look at your poo before you flush
By Ryan Kerubo Oct. 22, 2025
Why you should look at your poo before you flush
.

Latest Articles

Can anyone really stay happy all the time?
Can anyone really stay happy all the time?
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
6h ago
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
6h ago
Postpartum confinement: Balancing tradition, care and emotional support
Living
By Jael Wakesho
6h ago
Are you scared of giving your children the sex talk?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
7h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every story is unique, every journey matters
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 14, 2025
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every story is unique, every journey matters
>How often should you go for medical checkups?
By Esther Muchene Oct. 11, 2025
How often should you go for medical checkups?
>Should you always tell your doctor everything?
By Dr Alfred Murage Oct. 10, 2025
Should you always tell your doctor everything?
>Understanding the possibility of remission in diabetes
By Ryan Kerubo Oct. 9, 2025
Understanding the possibility of remission in diabetes
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved