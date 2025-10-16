×
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every story is unique, every journey matters

Health
 By Timo Muthuri | 1 day from now  | 2 Min read
 Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every story is unique, every journey matters (Photo: iStock)

As we usher in Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year, the theme is 'Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters'. This message reminds us that behind every diagnosis, there is an individual with their own hopes, fears and dreams.

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer in women worldwide, with more than 2.3 million new diagnoses and 660,000 deaths recorded in 2022.

Advances in early detection and treatment have helped women in developed countries live longer, but across many parts of Africa, the story is far less hopeful. 

In Kenya, data from the National Cancer Registry of Kenya shows that between 2020 and 2023, more than 4,800 cases were reported across 21 counties, with Nairobi recording the highest numbers.

Health officials now estimate that over 7,000 new diagnoses occur every year. County figures highlight the challenge even more sharply: in Makueni, for instance, more than 90 per cent of patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, with the majority already in stage four by the time they seek care.

This late detection remains one of the greatest obstacles to improving survival rates.

Awareness and screening remain major gaps. Research shows that fewer than 14 per cent of Kenyan women of reproductive age have ever had a clinical breast examination.

Participation in formal screening programmes is also low, with costs, stigma, distance and fear acting as major barriers. Many women only seek medical help when the disease is already advanced, making treatment more difficult and outcomes less hopeful.

Beyond statistics and health policies, it is the human stories that touch hearts and drive awareness.

The young woman who noticed a lump but delayed seeking care, the grandmother who found courage through her church community, the mother who turned her recovery into advocacy; each reminds us that every story is unique, and every journey matters.

This month is seen as an opportunity for people everywhere to take action: learning to know their bodies, checking regularly for changes, encouraging loved ones to go for screening and supporting community events that spread awareness.

Sharing stories of hope also helps to reduce fear and strengthen solidarity.

Awareness, however, is not meant to end when October does. Breast cancer continues to be both a health and social issue, touching homes, workplaces and futures across Kenya and beyond. More open conversations help to break barriers and can make the difference between late diagnosis and early treatment.

