Why you should look at your poo before you flush (Photo: Recraft)

Let’s face it, everyone goes to the toilet, yet most people flush without a second glance. It may sound unpleasant, but paying attention to what’s in the toilet bowl can reveal a lot about your gut health.

Doctors often ask for a stool sample for a reason. Your poo is your body’s way of telling you what’s going on inside. Think of your stool as a short health report. What’s normal for one person won’t be for another.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), a healthy stool should be medium to dark brown, shaped like a smooth or slightly cracked sausage, and pass without strain or discomfort. Any drastic change in colour, shape or frequency can be a clue that your gut is struggling to stay balanced.

If your pattern changes and doesn’t settle, that’s worth noticing. A Bristol Stool Chart, used by gastroenterologists worldwide as a quick guide, identifies types 3 and 4 as the ideal forms, smooth, soft and easy to pass. Your poo might not be the prettiest sight, but it’s one of the easiest health checks you can do at home.

Treat your gut kindly with fibre-rich foods, hydration, regular exercise and a bit of daily observation, because sometimes, your body speaks through the loo.

Your gut talks. Here’s how to listen:

1. Unusual colours. A normal brown colour comes from bile, a fluid the liver makes to digest fats. Pale or clay-coloured stool could suggest a problem with bile flow or liver function, while black or tarry stool might point to bleeding in the upper digestive tract. Bright red streaks often signal bleeding from piles or small tears, but they can also be a warning sign of more serious conditions such as colorectal disease. Green or yellow stool could mean food is moving too quickly through your system, possibly from infection or poor digestion. Experts advise seeing a doctor if you notice blood in your stool that lasts for more than three weeks.

2. Texture and consistency. The Bristol Stool Chart identifies seven stool types. Hard, pellet-like stool means constipation, while mushy or watery stool suggests inflammation or diarrhoea. If your stool is sticky, messy or requires excessive wiping, it could mean your gut is struggling to absorb fats properly.

3. Mucus, undigested food and diarrhoea. Seeing undigested food pieces occasionally is normal, but frequent cases may signal malabsorption or conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Lots of mucus with belly pain or fever can be a sign of inflammatory bowel disease or infection. Larger amounts of mucus or mucus with blood should prompt a doctor visit. When diarrhoea is more than ‘an upset’, seek medical advice, especially if there’s dehydration, high fever or severe pain. For children, the elderly and those with other illnesses, rapid fluid loss is a serious risk, according to the World Gastroenterology Organisation.

4. Frequency and urgency. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a healthy bowel pattern can vary from three times a day to three times a week. However, fewer than one movement per day despite regular meals, or more than four loose stools daily, are worth discussing with a doctor. Feeling an urgent need to poop that’s hard to control may also point to gut irritation or infection.

5. Pain, smell and hygiene. Pain or burning during bowel movements often means inflammation or anal fissures. A foul odour that lingers beyond the normal smell of digestion may suggest infection or poor absorption. Always clean up thoroughly after pooping. Washing with mild soap and water helps prevent bacteria build-up and keeps your skin healthy.