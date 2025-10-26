Stuck in a rut? It's time to start moving

Stuck in a rut? Its time to start moving (Photo: iStock)

Many people feel trapped or shrunk, having tried everything they know, but remain hopeless about any future change. They expected their actions would prevent disaster, only to sit back and watch it unfold before their eyes.

This feeling of being stuck can descend in many areas of life, marriage, spiritual limbo, career, job, finances, business, relationships, and even where you live. There’s a tendency to give up on seeking ways to improve the situation and instead choose to sit back and do nothing. But ask yourself this: if your car got stuck in mud, would you abandon it, or call others to help you push it out?A rut is a condition where we find ourselves in a fixed routine or pattern of action that is difficult to break. It drains energy, enthusiasm, and hope. It binds us to an ineffective lifestyle and can eventually lead to destruction.

Mahatma Gandhi said, “The future depends on what you do today. To believe in something and not live it is dishonesty. Action expresses priorities.” American novelist Ernest Hemingway warned, “Never confuse movement with action. You can be busy doing nothing.”

It is important to be a self-starter, a person of action. The Bible affirms this in James 2:17: “Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”So, how do you get motivated to keep moving and get things done?

First, motivation often comes through pain—physical or emotional. The discomfort of your situation can make you desperate for change. In the parable of the prodigal son, action came only after he hit rock bottom and “came to his senses.” Sometimes it takes a painful experience to make us change our ways. As the old adage goes, “Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Second, it comes through the pressure of the consequences of remaining in the rut. A doctor might tell you to quit smoking, lose weight, and exercise—or face death. A boss might demand improved performance—or threaten dismissal. A teacher may warn a student to improve their grades, or face repeating the year. These moments of pressure can be wake-up calls.

Divine provision

The Bible records in 1 Kings 17:1-9: Elijah said to Ahab, “As the Lord God of Israel lives, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew or rain these years, except at my word.” Then the word of the Lord came to him, saying, “Get away from here and turn eastward, and hide by the Brook Cherith, which flows into the Jordan. And it will be that you shall drink from the brook, and I have commanded the ravens to feed you there.”“The ravens brought him bread and meat in the morning and evening. And it happened after a while that the brook dried up because there had been no rain in the land. Then the word of the Lord came to him, saying, ‘Arise and go to Zarephath, which belongs to Sidon, and dwell there. See, I have commanded a widow there to provide for you.’”

Third, it is through a change in the perspective or insight you hold. Saul, before he was converted to Apostle Paul, on his way to Damascus, got a flash of new insight, inspiration and vision. Suddenly, a light from heaven flashed around him and he fell to the ground. A voice told him to go to the city, and he would be told what to do. To break out of the rut, therefore, you need to: One, assume responsibility for your life by not accusing others or giving excuses for your predicament. “He who covers his sins will not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy. Two, believe you can change by changing your attitude and mindset from ‘I cannot to I can’. “Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind; that you may prove what is good, acceptable and perfect will of God.” (Romans 12:2).

Three, clarify what you really want by setting practical and achievable goals. “Then the Lord answered me, write the vision and make it plain on tablets; that he may run who reads it.” (Habakkuk 2:2.) Four, do not wait for the ideal circumstances to prevail so that you can make a move. “He who observes the wind will not sow; and he who regards the clouds will not reap.” (Ecclesiastes 11:4).

Five, stop worrying about what people will say concerning your actions. When blind Bartimaeus heard that Jesus was passing by, he called out to him, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” And many warned him to keep quiet, but he called out even louder. And Jesus restored his sight. Six, determine to do take action right now - just do it! Proverbs 27:1 says, “Do not boast about tomorrow for you do not know what a day may bring forth.”

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries