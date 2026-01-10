Why many New Year resolutions fail and how to make yours stick (Photo: iStock)

The New Year is a time of renewal for many, often prompting people to set resolutions. Yet keeping them is a challenge on its own, as they often fade into distant memory within weeks.

The most common goals people struggle to achieve include eating healthier, exercising more, reading regularly, spending time with loved ones, sleeping better, drinking less and becoming more spiritually grounded.

According to sociologist Dr Kiemo Karatu, the difficulty in sticking to resolutions stems from the expectation that a new year automatically makes change easier, without clear action.

“The New Year is a strong motivator for someone to re-energise their life. What is unnoticed is that the first day of January is really just the 32nd day of December. Very little changes in that context,” he explains.

Dr Kiemo says a disconnect between setting goals and assessing whether one’s circumstances support them. When making resolutions, he says, it is important to consider factors such as time availability, financial obligations, relationships, and existing routines for the goals to succeed.

He notes that life works through continuous and gradual adaptation, which is how habits are formed and maintained. This is why people who were already exercising, for example, find it easier to continue in January. Seeing resolutions as a fresh start, he adds, creates an imagined break that can make continuation seem impossible.

“If you were already doing something, you don’t have to start it in January. You energise yourself to do more of it,” he says.

One common resolution is to spend more time with family and friends. Dr Kiemo suggests first examining why this was not happening previously. Limited resources, busy schedules, distance, or strained relationships may not spontaneously change in January. Importantly, relationships involve other people with their own goals and constraints.

“You cannot plan to spend more time with people if they are not in sync with your goals; there needs to be alignment,” he says.

Once alignment exists, deliberate planning helps achieve the goal rather than leaving it to chance.

“If you agree to meet every third week of the month and plan around it, you are more likely to meet that goal. Random arrangements rarely work,” he adds.

Financial goals are another popular category. People often aim to save more, invest, clear debts, or achieve financial stability. Patrick Wameyo, a financial literacy expert, says these goals fail because people expect change without altering their behaviour.

“The New Year is a continuum of who you are. The change in the calendar does not change you; therefore, you have to behave differently if you make a choice. What people call character development does not happen overnight. It takes time,” Patrick explains.

He adds that resolutions cannot succeed if pursued using the same behaviours that failed previously. For instance, saving money will not happen automatically unless spending habits change or income increases. Consistent self-checking around spending produces measurable results, and seeing savings grow can reinforce inner change.

Patrick also emphasises motivation. Goals require something meaningful that people are willing to act for. Without motivation, patterns continue unchanged.

“If your desired goal is to dress better, the first step is to examine indicators like increasing income or lowering expenses. There is a whole chain of events that has to change,” he says.

He advises against attempting too much at once. For financial resolutions, commit to a few achievable goals first, measure success, and add more gradually.

“There has to be a plan, for instance, saving a specific amount daily, weekly, or monthly. The behaviour has to produce evidence that it is working. If you succeed at the first three goals, bring in the fourth,” he explains.

For nutrition-related goals, George Njambi, founder of Fitness Factory, observes that many people focus on weight loss and reducing processed foods. People often try to stop drinking sodas, cut sugar, avoid late-night junk food, and eat more organic meals. The main challenge, he says, is trying to do too much at once. He advises simplicity: focus on one or two changes, such as cutting sugar or avoiding carbs after 3 pm. Small adjustments are easier to maintain, while over-restriction can lead to burnout.

January also sees a surge in gym attendance, driven by holiday indulgence and lifestyle concerns. Many make exercise a resolution, but committing to it long-term is challenging.

“We know who is serious after three to six weeks into the New Year. Those who stick are usually people who started earlier,” George says. He encourages beginners to join welcoming gyms with supportive trainers, as fitness is more communal and beginner-friendly guidance helps maintain motivation.

Other health-related goals, such as sleeping more and drinking less, are often influenced by the environment. Dr Kiemo notes that routines depend on meal times, household members, and habits like phone use. Without addressing these factors, resolutions are difficult to sustain.

Spiritual goals are also common, with some people seeking to deepen their beliefs. Dr Kiemo says many stop committing because they lack a clear vision.

Across all resolutions, he emphasises that starting is the hardest part. Failure is often due to underestimating how much the environment and structure influence change, not a lack of discipline. Writing goals down, having accountability partners, and creating routines can all help maintain consistency.

“Once people decide on the goals they want to pursue, they must start small and be consistent. Writing down goals, moving with a supportive network, repetition, and accountability all help maintain consistency,” he concludes.