Finally you have every reason to smile whether you’re saying cheese and posing for a photo or when you walk past strangers in the streets.

Truth is most of us don’t smile enough. We are moody, angry and engrossed in our own personal lives we forget the many things we should be grateful and thankful for yet we walk with a frown. Well, smiling possesses great energy with positive results. All you need to prove this theory is smile.

As you embark on that smiley path, here are six reasons why you should always plaster a banana smile on your face.

Smiling makes you attractive

A smile speaks for itself. You are more likely to approach someone with a warm smile across their face than a stone faced person anytime any day. Now take this to the dating game. If you smile more, chances are you will attract more potential suitors who will find themselves drawn to you.

Smiling makes you happier

No matter how bad you feel, a smile can turn that around. Studies have proven that it is impossible to smile and not feel happier. This is because your facial expressions influence your feelings. To trick your mind into feeling better all you have to do is grin from ear to ear.

Boosts creativity

Turns out the happier you are the more creative you get. Studies have been carried out to confirm this and if you think about it, it makes a whole lot of sense. If you are a creative you know well enough that you can’t come up with something when you’re down in the dumps.

Builds trust

According to a study carried out by the University of Pittsburgh, researchers examined the relationship between a smile and trust and discovered that we are much more likely to trust someone who smiles more. This is because they come off as warm, friendly and as good people. However you need to be able to distinguish between a genuine smile and a sly smile.

Boosts immune system

When you’re happy your body is happy too. If you want to remain physically and mentally healthy, smile. This will calm you down and your body will do all the other necessary work to repair itself.

Makes others around you happy

If you want to be a people magnet and have lasting relationships all you need to do is make them feel better about themselves. It is true when you smile, the world smiles with you too.