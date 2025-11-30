Intentional gifting makes December lighter, wallets happier

The holiday season often turns into a whirlwind of buying, spending, and second-guessing what to gift the people we love.

Yet, according to finance coach and advisor Margaret Njeri, thoughtful gifting has little to do with extravagance and everything to do with financial clarity and emotional intention.

She believes the most meaningful gifts are born from paying attention, rather than rushing through malls in December panic. To her, generosity is not measured by price tags but by how well a gift reflects genuine care.

“For instance, gift something that solves a recurring problem, curate something around a memory that you both share, or offer your time and skills. Love is felt when effort is evident,” she says.

Margaret notes that intentional gifting sends a powerful message: that we listen, understand, and value the people in our lives.

This, she says, strengthens connection long after the physical item loses its novelty. She encourages choosing gifts that match the recipient’s current season of life.

“It is important to ask if the gift resonates with who they are now, and this is what makes it relevant,” she says.

She adds that small personal touches, such as custom wrapping or sharing the story behind the gift, create an elevated and heartfelt feel.

But beneath the sparkle of the season lies the real pressure point: money. Margaret says most gifting stress comes from failed planning or unrealistic expectations.

“Decide your budget early and allocate it with purpose. People should guide your spending. Joy disappears when spending is reactive and driven by guilt or comparison,” she says.

She warns that last-minute buying is costly and often joyless. Her solution is simple: plan early, list recipients, spread out purchases, and stay grounded.

“Prepared gifting removes urgency, impulse spending, and emotional pressure,” she notes.

One growing trend she celebrates is experience gifting.

“Sharing meals together, going on trips, signing up for classes, going for wellness experiences, gifting journal prompts, or planning days together are lasting memories,” she says, adding that these options are often more budget-friendly and far more meaningful.

For her, limits do not kill creativity; they enhance it. Celebrations, she reminds, should not plunge anyone into financial strain.

“Redefine the festive season as connection, rest, reflection, and gratitude, and it does not have to be all about consumption,” she says.

She views intentional gifting as part of financial wellness, because it aligns spending with personal values.

“When giving is intentional, even small gestures feel powerful. Abundance is not about how much you spend, but how deliberately you give,” she shares.

Margaret encourages families and friends to create traditions rooted in thoughtfulness, like handwritten letters, shared experiences, spending caps or even annual charity contributions.

“When money is spent meaningfully, December becomes lighter, relationships grow deeper, and the new year begins without regret,” she says.