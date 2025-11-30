×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Intentional gifting makes December lighter, wallets happier

Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read

The holiday season often turns into a whirlwind of buying, spending, and second-guessing what to gift the people we love.

Yet, according to finance coach and advisor Margaret Njeri, thoughtful gifting has little to do with extravagance and everything to do with financial clarity and emotional intention.

She believes the most meaningful gifts are born from paying attention, rather than rushing through malls in December panic. To her, generosity is not measured by price tags but by how well a gift reflects genuine care.

“For instance, gift something that solves a recurring problem, curate something around a memory that you both share, or offer your time and skills. Love is felt when effort is evident,” she says.

Margaret notes that intentional gifting sends a powerful message: that we listen, understand, and value the people in our lives.

This, she says, strengthens connection long after the physical item loses its novelty. She encourages choosing gifts that match the recipient’s current season of life.

“It is important to ask if the gift resonates with who they are now, and this is what makes it relevant,” she says.

She adds that small personal touches, such as custom wrapping or sharing the story behind the gift, create an elevated and heartfelt feel.

But beneath the sparkle of the season lies the real pressure point: money. Margaret says most gifting stress comes from failed planning or unrealistic expectations.

“Decide your budget early and allocate it with purpose. People should guide your spending. Joy disappears when spending is reactive and driven by guilt or comparison,” she says.

She warns that last-minute buying is costly and often joyless. Her solution is simple: plan early, list recipients, spread out purchases, and stay grounded.

“Prepared gifting removes urgency, impulse spending, and emotional pressure,” she notes.

One growing trend she celebrates is experience gifting.

“Sharing meals together, going on trips, signing up for classes, going for wellness experiences, gifting journal prompts, or planning days together are lasting memories,” she says, adding that these options are often more budget-friendly and far more meaningful.

For her, limits do not kill creativity; they enhance it. Celebrations, she reminds, should not plunge anyone into financial strain.

“Redefine the festive season as connection, rest, reflection, and gratitude, and it does not have to be all about consumption,” she says.

She views intentional gifting as part of financial wellness, because it aligns spending with personal values.

“When giving is intentional, even small gestures feel powerful. Abundance is not about how much you spend, but how deliberately you give,” she shares.

Margaret encourages families and friends to create traditions rooted in thoughtfulness, like handwritten letters, shared experiences, spending caps or even annual charity contributions.

“When money is spent meaningfully, December becomes lighter, relationships grow deeper, and the new year begins without regret,” she says.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Intentional gifting makes December lighter, wallets happier
Intentional gifting makes December lighter, wallets happier
Next article
How to position yourself for income growth
How to position yourself for income growth
.

Similar Articles

Psychology of end-year spending and how to stay mindful
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 8, 2025
Psychology of end-year spending and how to stay mindful
Breaking free from money anxiety
By Esther Muchene Jul. 17, 2025
Breaking free from money anxiety
Maximising digital platforms for financial growth
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 8, 2025
Maximising digital platforms for financial growth
.

Latest Articles

Beyond exposure: Model Lovejoy Achieng's fight for fair pay, recognition on runway
Beyond exposure: Model Lovejoy Achieng's fight for fair pay, recognition on runway
Living
By Molly Chebet
3h ago
Tips for safe and effective underarm, bikini waxing
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
3h ago
Boho braids: Ultimate red-carpet and everyday look
Beauty
By Molly Chebet
4h ago
Swahili falafel 'Bajia'
Eat Out
By Chef Ali Mandhry
5h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Smart money lessons to teach your daughter
By Timo Muthuri Jun. 23, 2025
Smart money lessons to teach your daughter
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved