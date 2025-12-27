Enjoy the festive season without risking your health (Photo: iStock)

The Christmas season is a time of joy, celebration and togetherness. In Kenya, this period is marked by travel, as many people journey from cities to their rural homes to reunite with loved ones. Countless families are spending several hours on the road despite hiked bus fares during the festive season.

Food plays a central role in these celebrations. Traditional meals are highly valued, with most people preferring rural, home-cooked dishes to food sold in towns. Common festive delicacies include nyama choma (grilled meat, often goat), pilau (spiced rice), chapati, ugali and stewed kienyeji chicken or beef.

Amid all the joy and indulgence, maintaining good health can be a challenge. Many people feel that eating healthily during the festive season is nearly impossible due to the abundance of delicious food. However, according to nutritionist Dr Kefa Nyanumba, healthy eating during this period is achievable through moderation rather than complete restriction.

“Proper food combinations are particularly important as they support efficient digestion, improve nutrient absorption and enhance overall gut comfort. Since different foods are digested at different rates, well-balanced meals help the digestive system function more smoothly,” says Dr Nyanumba.

Enjoying favourite festive foods in moderation while incorporating fruits, vegetables and lean proteins can go a long way. Limiting refined sugars and saturated fats, and being mindful of meal timing, helps prevent excessive calorie intake and unhealthy weight gain.

Fast food consumption also tends to increase during the festive season due to social gatherings and the easy availability of convenience meals. While this may seem harmless, overindulgence can result in bloating, heartburn and, in extreme cases, “festive heart syndrome”, where excessive eating combined with sudden exertion triggers a heart attack.

Dr Nyanumba recommends using the 50-25-25 plate rule to maintain balance. Half of the plate should consist of vegetables and fruits, one quarter should include protein sources such as lentils, chicken, fish, eggs or lean meat, and the remaining quarter should be whole grains or healthy starches. Being mindful of fat, salt and sugar intake, as well as staying well hydrated—especially when consuming salty foods or alcohol—supports digestion and overall well-being. Beyond diet, self-care remains essential during the festive period. Remembering the “me” in the merry means prioritising rest despite late nights and busy schedules. Aiming for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night helps maintain a strong immune system, stabilises mood and improves the ability to cope with holiday-related stress.

Alcohol is common during celebrations, but drinking responsibly is key. Alternating alcoholic drinks with water helps maintain hydration and reduces the intake of empty calories. Staying active is equally important; even simple activities such as daily walks, dancing to festive music or playing outdoor games with family can help maintain physical fitness without taking away from the fun.

Good hygiene should not be overlooked. Regular handwashing with clean, running water is one of the most effective ways to prevent illness. During outdoor events where water may be unavailable, wet wipes can help curb the spread of germs. If you or others feel unwell, adjusting plans to prioritise health and safety is both responsible and considerate.

In line with this, the Ministry of Health has issued a public health advisory warning of increased risks of infectious disease transmission during the festive season due to heightened travel and social interaction. In a statement posted on her official X account, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, noted that crowding and increased movement create favourable conditions for disease spread.

“During festive celebrations, increased travel, social gatherings and crowding can raise the risk of infectious disease transmission,” she stated, urging Kenyans to stay home if unwell and to seek medical care early should symptoms worsen. The advisory also recommends choosing outdoor or well-ventilated venues, avoiding overcrowding and limiting the duration of events.