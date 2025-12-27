Rekindle your romance during the festive season (Photo: iStock)

The hectic nature of the holiday season can impact couples’ intimate lives. With all the events to attend and festive meals to prepare, couples have fewer and fewer moments to themselves. Moreover, hosting or staying with family members means privacy is compromised, so getting intimate with your partner can quickly become a low priority.

Here are some simple ways to keep the spark alive amidst all the festivities:

Communicate with your partner

For both of you to be on the same page regarding intimacy during the holidays, talk about what your needs are and how you can go about them. If sharing an evening cup of tea with them is affectionate to you, then slotting it as a ritual blocks out that time for that.

Embrace novelty

Getting intimate with your person calls for being creative about it. Offer small kisses whenever you find yourselves just the two of you. When in the company of others, affectionate acts such as resting your head in their arms, forehead kisses, placing your hand on their leg, whispering compliments, exchanging flirtatious texts, and holding hands are demonstrative.

Plan quality moments

Create a designated time just for the two of you daily, away from everything else. For example, scheduled dates can look like a night chat in your room, a long walk without a planned destination, a sit-down in the backyard, or morning cuddles in bed as you share your thoughts and dreams.

Explore new experiences

If the two of you have prioritised a few forms of intimacy, say physical intimacy and emotional intimacy, you are left with a wide range of expressions to experiment with. Also, share about your intimacy desires that you would like to start exploring.

Do chores together

Bonding with family and friends is generally a healthy thing for many reasons; therefore, it is recommended to create time for people aside from your romantic relationship. And in many households, people catch up through activities like cooking. But when you sorely miss your partner at some point, but you have obligations like errands and other tasks, you can ask your partner to join you in doing them.