×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Rekindle your romance during the festive season

Relationships
 By Anjellah Owino | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Rekindle your romance during the festive season
 Rekindle your romance during the festive season (Photo: iStock)

The hectic nature of the holiday season can impact couples’ intimate lives. With all the events to attend and festive meals to prepare, couples have fewer and fewer moments to themselves. Moreover, hosting or staying with family members means privacy is compromised, so getting intimate with your partner can quickly become a low priority.

Here are some simple ways to keep the spark alive amidst all the festivities:

Communicate with your partner

For both of you to be on the same page regarding intimacy during the holidays, talk about what your needs are and how you can go about them. If sharing an evening cup of tea with them is affectionate to you, then slotting it as a ritual blocks out that time for that.

Embrace novelty

Getting intimate with your person calls for being creative about it. Offer small kisses whenever you find yourselves just the two of you. When in the company of others, affectionate acts such as resting your head in their arms, forehead kisses, placing your hand on their leg, whispering compliments, exchanging flirtatious texts, and holding hands are demonstrative.  

Plan quality moments

Create a designated time just for the two of you daily, away from everything else. For example, scheduled dates can look like a night chat in your room, a long walk without a planned destination, a sit-down in the backyard, or morning cuddles in bed as you share your thoughts and dreams. 

Explore new experiences 

If the two of you have prioritised a few forms of intimacy, say physical intimacy and emotional intimacy, you are left with a wide range of expressions to experiment with. Also, share about your intimacy desires that you would like to start exploring.

Do chores together

Bonding with family and friends is generally a healthy thing for many reasons; therefore, it is recommended to create time for people aside from your romantic relationship. And in many households, people catch up through activities like cooking. But when you sorely miss your partner at some point, but you have obligations like errands and other tasks, you can ask your partner to join you in doing them.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Rekindle your romance during the festive season
Rekindle your romance during the festive season
Next article
12 days of intimacy to explore this season
12 days of intimacy to explore this season
.

Similar Articles

Is it possible to change a controlling partner?
By Chris Hart Dec. 22, 2025
Is it possible to change a controlling partner?
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
By Brendah Makena Dec. 19, 2025
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 16, 2025
Couples check-in: Are you truly in sync?
.

Latest Articles

Fear of going home: When holiday visits bring more sadness than joy
Fear of going home: When holiday visits bring more sadness than joy
Living
By Peter Muiruri
1h ago
Rekindle your romance during the festive season
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
1h ago
Enjoy the festive season without risking your health
Healthy Eating
By Joan Oyiela
1h ago
Easy recipe: Lemon cake
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
1h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
By Chris Hart Dec. 13, 2025
We stopped flirting after we got married, can we fix that?
>If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
By Chris Hart Dec. 10, 2025
If we love each other, why do we keep arguing so much?
>Why can't celebrity relationships last?
By Chris Hart Dec. 4, 2025
Why can't celebrity relationships last?
>'Kiss test' and other ways to gauge your marriage is okay
By Chris Hart Dec. 3, 2025
'Kiss test' and other ways to gauge your marriage is okay
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved