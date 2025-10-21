Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry (Photo: Recraft)

If you're looking to shake up your potato recipes, this Swahili potato curry is both easy and quick to prepare.

What you will need:

Six large potatoes

Boil the potatoes until they are soft

Peel and cut them into quarters once soft

You will also need:

1 diced onion

6 blended tomatoes

1 tsp of blended garlic

Salt

Lemon juice

1/3 cup of oil

3 red or green chillies

1 raw mango, sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon paprika

What to do:

In a pot over medium heat, add some oil and saute the onions until golden. Add the garlic and mix well, then add the tomatoes. Once the tomatoes are soft, add the remaining ingredients except the potatoes.

Cook until everything is well mixed, then add the potatoes and mix well. Cover the potatoes with water and cook until the liquid has reduced to a perfect consistency, leaving enough sauce on the potatoes.

Season with salt and finish off with some lemon juice. Serve with mahamri or chapatis.

Enjoy!