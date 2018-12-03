Six things not to forget when packing for your holiday

Packing for holiday is never easy

When travelling, we all want to pack as much as we can because which woman does not want the perfect outfit for every aspect of their holiday.

With so much to carry and a limited space, how do you ensure that you have packed all your essentials and left some space for the new stuff that you might want to buy while travelling? Folding your clothes allows you to pack more

Roll, don't fold

Forget all those home science classes that painstakingly showed you how to fold every item to perfection. In holiday travelling, rolling is the answer to all your packing needs. Tightly rolled clothes take less space as compared to folded ones. The best part about folding is that creases are not an issue so you don’t have to worry about the iron too much.

Have a list

Whether you're packing for a weekend city break or a two-week beach holiday, you need to have a packing list to ensure that you have not left anything out. Start your packing process days or even weeks ahead of your departure date; this gives you time to craft a complete list, plus purchase any additional items you might need for your vacation.

Pack dual-purpose garments

It is important to invest in such dual-purpose garments for frequent travelers. This ensures that you pack less clothes such as pants that turn into shorts or a jacket that turns into a travel pillow.

Compression is key

Leave all heavy glass bottles at home. Decant your favorite shampoo, conditioner and any face and skin lotions into small plastic travel bottles and buy a sample size of toothpaste, and put all of them into a clear, resealable plastic pouch. Count out the number of pills or vitamins necessary for your time away, and put them into small empty plastic tubs.

Cut on the footwear

You do not need a lot of pairs of shoes while travelling. Three pairs of shoes should meet the needs of any trip. Pack one dress pair, one casual pair and one comfort or athletic pair, the bulkiest of which should be worn on board. Shoes should be packed soles to the side of the case going all around the edge, leaving space in the center for clothes.

Stay secure

Safety is paramount and moving about as much as travel demands can mean vital personal data and documents are susceptible to theft. Ensure that you invest in a travel bag that guarantees the security of your essentials. One that cannot be easily broken into at the airport. To protect your travel documents and money, carry them in a different hand luggage such as your handbag.

