How often should you go for medical checkups? (Photo: iStock)

Going for a check-up shouldn’t be something you wait to do only when you’re feeling unwell. Many people avoid going to the hospital unless they’re seriously ill, but that’s not advisable.

There are many benefits to having regular check-ups. The first is that you can detect any developing health issues that you might not be aware of, and it also helps you build a personal relationship with a physician who can track your medical history over the years.

At every age, there are certain check-ups that should be carried out. This is particularly important because, as we grow older, our bodies begin to break down. Age can bring some health challenges, which is a big reason why we’re always advised to maintain a healthy diet and exercise from an early age.

When we narrow it down to the check-ups men need versus women, there are a few differences, such as the types of cancer screenings. Still, there is a recommended standard for how often you should have check-ups from your 20s all the way to your 60s and beyond.

Let’s break it down:

In your 20s, you’re still young and full of energy. This is the time to make the right decisions for your future health, because, although you’re young, the choices you make now can have a lasting impact.

It is recommended that you go for a full check-up at least twice. Some of the most important checks include cancer screenings, STD checks, and kidney and liver tests, among others.

In your 30s and 40s, the checks remain similar to those recommended in your 20s. The difference lies in the frequency of your check-ups in this age bracket. For example, you should go for check-ups at least three times in your 30s and four times in your 40s.

You should still have screenings such as breast and cervical cancer screenings, cholesterol checks (since many people start to gain extra weight around this age), and other common checks, such as blood pressure monitoring.

In your 50s, the frequency of check-ups gradually increases. It’s recommended that you go for a check-up at least five times.

At this age, there is a higher chance of health complications, but this also depends on how well you took care of your body when you were younger. You should go for detailed screenings such as prediabetes checks, liver, kidney, and thyroid checks, as well as cancer screenings.

Once you hit 60, that’s when yearly check-ups start. Your body is becoming more fragile, but if you’ve remained consistent with a healthy lifestyle, you’ll be in much better health.

The checks done at this stage include osteoporosis, diabetes, and blood pressure checks, as well as cancer screenings, just to name a few.

The number of times you should go for screenings depends on your health condition. If you have underlying complications, you will need to go more regularly than the recommended standards so that you can be monitored.

The bottom line is that making the right decisions for your health early on has a positive impact as you grow older. Besides living a healthy lifestyle, it’s also important to go for regular check-ups because you never know how your body is changing internally.