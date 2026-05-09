Terrifying moment you realise you’ve become your mother

Becoming your mother isn’t a loss of identity; it is just joining the world’s most exclusive, hilarious, and well-prepared club (Photo: Gemini)

There is a specific, slightly terrifying moment in every adult’s life when you open your mouth to speak and your mother’s voice comes out. It isn’t just the tone; it is the specific choice of idioms and the inexplicable urge to narrate the mundane.

Growing up, you used to watch her habits with a mixture of confusion and mild teenage judgment. You promised yourself you would be the "chill" parent, the one who didn’t worry about the placement of coasters or the exact timing of a laundry load. Yet, here you are, a few years into the role yourself, and the transformation is nearly complete.

The most immediate "full circle" realisation happened in the kitchen. You vividly remember your mum’s uncanny ability to hear a cupboard door opening from three rooms away. "Don’t eat those biscuits; they’re for visitors!" she would shout, seemingly through the walls.

You used to think it was a bit dramatic. You were the family; shouldn’t you be the priority? Fast forward to today, and you are currently guarding a specific pack of imported chocolates with the ferocity of a dragon. You have actually caught yourself whispering, "That’s for the weekend," to a toddler who can’t even read a calendar yet. The "visitor snack" stash is a sacred tradition you once mocked and now uphold with religious fervour.

Then there is the "leaving the house" ritual, where your mother used to treat a trip to the supermarket like a tactical military extraction. She would check the stove three times, grab a sweater "just in case it rains", even in the middle of a sunny day, and double-check her handbag for items ranging from safety pins to spare batteries. You used to roll your eyes at the delay.

Now, your own nappy bag looks like a survivalist’s toolkit. You have tissues, three different types of snacks, a portable fan, and yes, the "just in case" sweater. You have become the architect of contingencies, realising that her "paranoia" was actually just a highly evolved form of love and preparedness.

The amusement really peaks when it comes to the "Mother’s Lexicon". You find yourself using phrases that you once swore were nonsensical. "Because I said so" has transitioned from a frustrating dead end to a vital efficiency tool. You have started doing the "look", that silent, wide-eyed stare that conveys a thousand warnings without vibrating a single vocal cord.

You even find yourself tidying up before the house help arrives, a habit of your mother’s that used to baffle you. "We can’t let her see the house like this," she would say. Now, you understand the strange, prideful logic of wanting to look like you have your life together, even when you are paying for help to put it back together.

It is a beautiful, funny, and humbling cycle. Seeing the world through the lens of a parent has turned your childhood frustrations into a series of "Aha!" moments. You are no longer just your mother’s child; you are her peer, navigating the same chaotic, exhausting, and rewarding path.

Every time you find yourself straightening a photo frame or worrying about the "good" plates, you have to laugh. The apple didn’t just fall near the tree; it is currently trying to figure out how to prune the branches. It turns out that becoming your mother isn’t a loss of identity; it is just joining the world’s most exclusive, hilarious, and well-prepared club.