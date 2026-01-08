Outfit ideas for a night out with friends (Photo: Gemini)

Hanging out with friends is always fun, but figuring out what to wear can be a bit challenging. What you need to know is that you don’t always need fancy outfits to look or feel good. Whether you’re into jeans, satin dresses or skirts, it’s easy to blend comfort, style and your own vibe for any night out.

Classic black or red dressWearing a black or red dress instantly elevates your look and gives off cool vibes. These colours are timeless. Add a pair of heels, statement earrings and a bold lipstick if you want to spice things up. Finish the look with a stylish handbag that can hold all your essentials. This outfit is perfect for parties or any night out when you want to look classy without trying too hard.

Casual fitsFor a comfy yet stylish look, go for high-waisted trousers or jeans. Pair them with a corset, crop top, off-the-shoulder top or fitted T-shirt to show off your vibe. You can wear trainers, flats or low heels to keep your feet happy while still looking good. A simple necklace or a small handbag completes the look. This is perfect for dinners, movies, coffee dates or just chilling with your friends.

Street-style coolMiniskirts and leather trousers are great if you want to look edgy and fashionable. Style them with a crop top or bodysuit, then finish with heels or boots. A sleek handbag pulls the whole look together, making it super cool and stylish. This works well for casual parties, live music venues, or simply showing off your style with your crew.

Comfy trousers for long nightsWide-leg or cargo trousers are perfect for long nights out. Pair them with a nice top or blouse, and keep your accessories simple so the outfit feels relaxed yet stylish. This look works especially well when you’ll be spending hours hanging out with friends.

Chic looksSatin dresses, skirts or flowy silk blouses scream elegance. Wear them with heels or stylish flats, and keep your jewellery minimal for a polished finish. This style is perfect for rooftop dinners or any event where you want to feel refined and put together.