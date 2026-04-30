×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

When private habits do us more harm than good

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 5 hours from now  | 3 Min read
When private habits do us more harm than good
 On the surface, tracking every mood, calories and thought in a journal may appear to be a high level of self-awareness (Photo: iStock)

Home is our private sanctuary where we do what we want, when we want, with whom we want. And behind those closed doors, many people develop habits of self-expression that may look healthy but function as a prison. And what makes them dangerous is the use of language found in therapy, making them difficult to identify as problematic.

When a person engages in these hidden rituals, they truly believe they are doing the work of fixing themselves, but in truth, they may actually be deepening their emotional isolation. If it goes unregulated, this disconnect eventually spills over into the family dynamic, creating a household where a spouse or child feels a growing, unexplained distance from the person they love most.

A perfect example of this is the practice of obsessive self-monitoring. On the surface, tracking every mood, calories and thought in a journal may appear to be a high level of self-awareness.

However, for some, this becomes a form of hyper-fixation where they no longer experience their lives but instead treat their existence as a data set to be managed and constantly analysed. This creates a state of chronic anxiety as they now become more concerned with the “report’’ of their day than the actual events.

According to the American Psychological Association, this type of perfectionism in self-tracking can lead to significant burnout and a loss of spontaneous joy. You will notice something is off immediately you sit down to have dinner with them and they are mentally absent or preoccupied with how to categorise their current feelings rather than simply connecting with the person seated next to them.

Another relatable but dangerous habit is emotional bypassing, masked as stoicism or forced positivity. In private, they may spend hours reciting positive affirmations or practising rational thinking to suppress feelings of genuine hurt or anger. While being optimistic is generally a good thing, using it to silence authentic pain is a form of self-betrayal. Story for another day.

This private denial creates an internal pressure cooker and here is how. Because the pain is never truly felt or expressed, it can trickle down into a marriage or relationship as passive-aggression or a total withdrawal.

The spouse is left to deal with a partner who claims to be fine on the surface but cold and unreachable underneath, leading to a breakdown in the emotional safety of the relationship. 

Identifying these habits requires a shift in how we define success in our private lives. If your private habits make you more judgmental or critical of yourself or more disconnected from your family, then they are not serving your well-being.

While true mental health is not found in a perfectly curated private life or a flawlessly tracked mood, it is found in the ability to be human. Messy, vulnerable and honest.

To break this cycle, it is necessary to introduce downtime. This means allowing yourself to sit in a room without an agenda or a journal, letting feelings exist without the need to fix or categorise them immediately.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
When private habits do us more harm than good
When private habits do us more harm than good
Next article
Are you getting enough sleep as a mother or just surviving?
Are you getting enough sleep as a mother or just surviving?
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Spicy mango chilli with chamoy
By Chef Ali Mandhry Apr. 29, 2026
Easy recipe: Spicy mango chilli with chamoy
Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada
By Chef Ali Mandhry Apr. 25, 2026
Easy recipe: Watermelon and strawberry chamoyada
Why taking care of your health is the ultimate self-care
By Bishop David Muriithi Apr. 24, 2026
Why taking care of your health is the ultimate self-care
.

Latest Articles

Transform your home with these simple design tweaks
Transform your home with these simple design tweaks
Your Home
By Agnes Mwandawiro
2h ago
When private habits do us more harm than good
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
Why malaria in pregnancy is often mistaken for routine fatigue
Health
By Joan Oyiela
3h ago
We don't make love anymore, how do I bring it back?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Muhogo wa nazi
By Chef Ali Mandhry Apr. 22, 2026
Easy recipe: Muhogo wa nazi
>Who are you when no one is watching?
By Esther Muchene Apr. 22, 2026
Who are you when no one is watching?
>Easy recipe: Double chocolate chip cookie
By Chef Ali Mandhry Apr. 18, 2026
Easy recipe: Double chocolate chip cookie
>Handling freedom anxiety in children during school holidays
By Anjellah Owino Apr. 17, 2026
Handling freedom anxiety in children during school holidays

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved