The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services.
How to survive the post-holiday slump

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 10 hours from now
How to survive the post-holiday slump
 How to survive the post-holiday slump (Photo: iStock)

No one wants to say this out loud, but we’re all thinking it. The holiday is over just like that, back to our dreaded realities. The transition from the heightened emotional state and excitement of the end of year celebrations to the stark reality of routine in a new year often precipitates a psychological phenomenon known as the post-holiday blues.

Ever heard about it? This condition is characterised by a significant drop in mood, energy and motivation following the conclusion of the colourful Christmas season. Unlike clinical depression, which is persistent and pervasive, post-holiday blues are typically transient, though they can be deeply distressing. What transpires is the sudden cessation of stress hormones like cortisol and the withdrawal of dopamine and serotonin, which are frequently elevated during the anticipation and execution of holiday social gatherings, relaxation and travel for holiday or to see loved ones.

If you suspect you may already be feeling some type of way after all that pomp, recognising the signs of this emotional slump is essential for maintaining your psychological well-being. You may notice a pervasive sense of lethargy, irritability and anhedonia or the inability to find pleasure in activities you normally enjoy. Sleep disturbances and changes in appetite are also common as the body attempts to recalibrate after the excesses of the season.

Take a professional, for instance, who’s reporting back to work after a week of family reunions and hearty meals, despite being physically present, they may feel an overwhelming sense of emptiness or dread regarding their daily tasks, thus struggling to concentrate and feeling an inexplicable urge to isolate from their colleagues while doing very little.

Some clinical psychologists argue that the contrast between the ‘’high’’ of the holidays and the ‘’low’’ of the mundane return to work creates a psychological vacuum. This shift is further exacerbated by financial stress, aka njaanuary following holiday spending and the piled-up bills every new year, or the physical exhaustion of being out and about. One of the best ways to get through this period effectively is to implement structured self-care and gradual reintegration back to routine rather than expecting immediate peak productivity.

Cut down on binging on TV shows, gaming or staying out late completely to restore a consistent sleep schedule to stabilise mood-regulating neurotransmitters. Additionally, plan small, meaningful activities in the coming weeks to provide a sense of anticipation that mimics the positive reinforcement experienced during the holidays. Engaging in physical activity that you enjoy and being outdoors, allowing exposure to natural light, can also counteract low mood. The sooner you acknowledge these feelings as a natural physiological response to a period of intense stimulation, the faster you can navigate the early weeks of January.

.

.

