Twists or braids? Tiny styles making a big comeback (Photo: iStock)

Although mini braids and mini twists belong to the same family of protective styles, there are visible and significant differences between them.

Mini braids are tight and structured with a defined look, with each strand woven neatly from root to tip for a sleek, long-lasting finish. Mini twists, on the other hand, are soft and airy, and look natural, mimicking the curl pattern with far less tension.

“Twists are two strands of hair twisted round each other,” says stylist Daisy Achieng. “Braids are three strands of hair woven together. That’s the simplest way to put it.”

Daisy says this single difference shapes how the styles feel, how long they last and why so many women are gravitating towards one over the other.

The process behind each style highlights that contrast even more. Mini twists follow a gentle rhythm: part, hydrate, twist and seal. Daisy calls them “the most protective version” because they sit lightly on the hair and minimise manipulation. “You’re not forcing the strands into a firm pattern,” she explains. “You’re guiding them.” Mini braids, meanwhile, demand more precision and more tension.

Hair by Mercyayomo, a popular braider, says the technique matters more than the speed: “You can do a mini braid fast, but ruin a hairline. Or you can do it right and the client keeps their edges for years.” Both styles take two to three hours, depending on the stylist’s speed, but twists finish slightly quicker and feel gentler from the very first section.

These soft, minimal-tension styles have grown not just out of aesthetic preference but out of a deeper cultural moment.

A three-month natural-hair TikTok challenge, where women committed to protective styles using only their own hair, pushed many to rethink their routines.

Participants wore mini twists and mini braids, sometimes mixing in half-lines for neatness, and watched their hairlines regenerate. Mercyayomo says the aftermath was visible in her salon: “Women came back after three months with hair I hadn’t seen them have in years. Fuller at the roots. Stronger. Less breakage. That challenge woke people up.”

A major reason behind this shift is the rising awareness of traction alopecia. Stylists across Nairobi and beyond are seeing more clients with thinning edges caused by years of tight cornrows, glued wigs, sewn-in weaves and heavy braids. Daisy says every appointment now includes an edge check, whether the client asks for it or not.

“Some women don’t even know they’re losing hair until we show them in the mirror. The thinning is slow… and then one day it’s visible.” This is where mini twists and low-tension mini braids have become a lifeline — soft enough for healing, loose enough to prevent strain and breathable enough to let fragile follicles recover.

Still, many women choose these hairstyles because they seem affordable and simple. The truth is, maintaining them requires discipline, even without extensions. Daisy emphasises moisture as the lifeline.

“Water and oil, that’s your best friend,” she says. “Do it every morning. Not when you remember. Every day.” With a retie, wash and treatment, mini twists last eight to ten weeks; without a retie, six to eight. Mini braids may last slightly longer if installed neatly, but both styles need hydration and gentle cleansing to thrive.

It’s within this practical care routine that personal preferences begin to reveal themselves. Samantha, who often wears mini twists, says they suit her lifestyle. “I’m always in a rush,” she admits, “but they’re fast to put in, fast to take out and always comfortable. Even if I grip tight, they loosen into softness.”

She also shares her hybrid technique for mini braids, braiding the first inch loosely for scalp safety and twisting the ends to make removal easier. “Neatness without pain,” she calls it.

Elsie, however, stands firmly on the opposite side. Twists shrink too much, she says, especially as the days go by. “I like structure. I like a stretched look. Mini braids give me that clean, organised vibe,” she explains. For her, braids are the more practical long-term option, particularly in humid climates.

Salonists see these preferences daily, and their insights deepen the conversation. Daisy says most first-time clients underestimate the importance of their hair’s personality. “Some hair shrinks aggressively; the twists will disappear in two days,” she says.

“Some hair stays stretched naturally, twists will look beautiful for weeks,” Mercyayomo adds that mini braids suit women who sweat more at the hairline or who have fine strands that frizz easily. “If your hair frizzes just thinking about humidity,” she says, “braids will serve you longer.”