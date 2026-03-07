International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women’s rights (Photo: Gemini)

Every year on International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, the world bursts into a striking palette of purple, green and white. These colours are more than decorative choices; they are symbols rooted in the long and determined fight for women’s rights. From marches and rallies to social media campaigns and public monuments illuminated in purple light, the colours serve as a powerful visual reminder of the journey toward equality.

The origins of this colour trio trace back to the early twentieth century and the efforts of the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU), a pioneering suffrage movement founded in the United Kingdom in 1903 by activist Emmeline Pankhurst and her daughters. The organisation became one of the most prominent voices demanding voting rights for women. To strengthen their identity and message, the WSPU adopted purple, green, and white as their official colours. Over time, these shades evolved into enduring symbols of the global women’s rights movement. Among the three, purple carries the deepest meaning. It represents justice, dignity, and loyalty to the cause. During the suffrage movement, purple was used to convey the seriousness and legitimacy of women’s demands for equal rights. Today, it remains the most widely recognised colour of International Women’s Day. Across the globe, campaign banners, clothing, and public landmarks often glow in purple to show support for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Green, the second colour, symbolises hope. In the context of the suffrage movement, it represented optimism for a future in which women would gain the political voice and social recognition they deserved. Even today, green reflects the ongoing belief that progress is possible. Each generation continues to push boundaries and challenge barriers, keeping alive the hope that equality will become a lived reality rather than just an aspiration. The third colour, white, stands for purity, though its meaning has been debated in modern discussions. Historically, suffragists wore white dresses during marches to project respectability and unity, presenting themselves as dignified advocates for change. Over time, however, the colour has taken on a broader meaning. Today, white symbolises sisterhood and solidarity, honouring the women who bravely challenged social norms and paved the way for future generations. Together, purple, green, and white form a powerful visual language that tells the story of courage, persistence, and collective action. Every ribbon, banner, and outfit in these colours serves as a tribute to the pioneers who fought for women’s suffrage and to the millions who continue to advocate for equality. As International Women’s Day arrives each year, these colours remind the world that the struggle for women’s rights has a rich history and that the movement for justice, dignity, hope, and solidarity continues.