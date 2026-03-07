×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights

Living
 By Tania Omusale | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women’s rights
 International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women’s rights (Photo: Gemini)

Every year on International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, the world bursts into a striking palette of purple, green and white. These colours are more than decorative choices; they are symbols rooted in the long and determined fight for women’s rights. From marches and rallies to social media campaigns and public monuments illuminated in purple light, the colours serve as a powerful visual reminder of the journey toward equality.

The origins of this colour trio trace back to the early twentieth century and the efforts of the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU), a pioneering suffrage movement founded in the United Kingdom in 1903 by activist Emmeline Pankhurst and her daughters. The organisation became one of the most prominent voices demanding voting rights for women. To strengthen their identity and message, the WSPU adopted purple, green, and white as their official colours. Over time, these shades evolved into enduring symbols of the global women’s rights movement. Among the three, purple carries the deepest meaning. It represents justice, dignity, and loyalty to the cause. During the suffrage movement, purple was used to convey the seriousness and legitimacy of women’s demands for equal rights. Today, it remains the most widely recognised colour of International Women’s Day. Across the globe, campaign banners, clothing, and public landmarks often glow in purple to show support for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Green, the second colour, symbolises hope. In the context of the suffrage movement, it represented optimism for a future in which women would gain the political voice and social recognition they deserved. Even today, green reflects the ongoing belief that progress is possible. Each generation continues to push boundaries and challenge barriers, keeping alive the hope that equality will become a lived reality rather than just an aspiration. The third colour, white, stands for purity, though its meaning has been debated in modern discussions. Historically, suffragists wore white dresses during marches to project respectability and unity, presenting themselves as dignified advocates for change. Over time, however, the colour has taken on a broader meaning. Today, white symbolises sisterhood and solidarity, honouring the women who bravely challenged social norms and paved the way for future generations. Together, purple, green, and white form a powerful visual language that tells the story of courage, persistence, and collective action. Every ribbon, banner, and outfit in these colours serves as a tribute to the pioneers who fought for women’s suffrage and to the millions who continue to advocate for equality. As International Women’s Day arrives each year, these colours remind the world that the struggle for women’s rights has a rich history and that the movement for justice, dignity, hope, and solidarity continues.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights
International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights
Next article
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
.

Similar Articles

International Women's Day: Women who rise, lift and lead
By Ronald Kipruto 5h ago
International Women's Day: Women who rise, lift and lead
Make your home smell amazing in five easy ways!
By Agnes Mwandawiro 6h ago
Make your home smell amazing in five easy ways!
Why your mid-20s demand a financial reset
By Anjellah Owino Mar. 3, 2026
Why your mid-20s demand a financial reset
.

Latest Articles

International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights
International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights
Living
By Tania Omusale
3h ago
Is it normal to feel this lonely while married?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
4h ago
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
Managing Your Money
By Esther Muchene
5h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Digital infidelity: Rise of virtual cheating
By Peter Muiruri Feb. 28, 2026
Digital infidelity: Rise of virtual cheating
>I married my campus lover: Flight attendant's sky-high success story
By Ronald Kipruto Feb. 27, 2026
I married my campus lover: Flight attendant's sky-high success story
>Wunmi Mosaku makes history as first black British woman to win BAFTA for supporting actress
By Tania Omusale Feb. 25, 2026
Wunmi Mosaku makes history as first black British woman to win BAFTA for supporting actress
>The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?
By Esther Muchene Feb. 24, 2026
The invisible third party: Is your family killing your marriage?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved