Master the art of staying grounded in tough times

Life is hard, disappointing and often uncooperative with our plans. Things do not turn out as expected, or they do not happen at all. They fall apart. Even when we pray earnestly, the answers may not come in the way we had hoped.

After experiencing loss, crisis or failure, many people retreat into isolation because, to them, life feels over. They stop truly living and merely exist, going through the daily motions.

Yet there are others who, no matter what life throws at them, rise again and move forward. They possess remarkable resilience. It is as though adversity strengthens them. To keep going is an act of courage. As American novelist Ernest Hemingway once said, “Courage is grace under pressure.”

The story of the Book of Job teaches us how to have the courage to persevere regardless of circumstances. Job was the wealthiest and most prominent man in his land. Then, in a single day, his life collapsed. He lost his wealth, his livestock was destroyed, and his children were killed. As if that were not enough, he was afflicted with a painful and debilitating disease. Yet he endured.

True courage

First, have the courage to worship. Worship allows you to unload your disappointment before God. Job stood up, tore his robe in grief, shaved his head, fell to the ground and worshipped. He expressed his pain physically, visibly and humbly.

During difficult times, people often experience four emotions: anger (“Why is this happening to me?”), grief (“What have I lost?”), shock (“What do I do now?”), and fear (“What will happen next?”). Worship provides a safe space to express these emotions honestly. Do not suppress them.

We serve a God who is greater than our emotions and problems. Whether you are laid off or receive a diagnosis of terminal illness, you can take it to the Lord in prayer. Job was bluntly honest: “Therefore I will not restrain my mouth; I will speak in the anguish of my spirit; I will complain in the bitterness of my soul” (Job 10:1).

Second, dare to accept help. No one is superhuman. God created us for community — to comfort and strengthen one another. We need each other to navigate pain, stress and loss. As the saying goes, a problem shared is a problem halved.

Job advised that kindness should be shown to the afflicted by their friends, even if they struggle in their faith. Likewise, Paul the Apostle urged believers to walk worthy of their calling with humility, gentleness and patience, bearing with one another in love and maintaining unity in peace.

Silent sovereignty

Third, have the courage not to obsess over questions. When going through hardship, constantly asking “Why?” can prolong your pain. Job asked many questions until he discovered that explanations rarely bring comfort in the midst of suffering. Some matters remain hidden. Scripture reminds us that while it is the glory of kings to search out a matter, it is the glory of God to conceal one. God both reveals and conceals.

Fourth, dare to trust God with what you do not understand. In Job 38, God responded by asking Job questions: “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Who determined its measurements?” Confronted with divine wisdom, Job recognised his limitations. He confessed, “I know that you can do all things… Surely I spoke of things I did not understand, things too wonderful for me to know” (Job 42:2–3).

Fifth, have the courage not to become bitter. Job declared, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall depart. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” Pain and sorrow may wound you, but bitterness can destroy you. Guard your heart carefully. Do not allow resentment to take root and damage your spiritual life. Do not be bitter, be better.

Sixth, dare to face the future. Scripture promises that troubles will fade like receding floods and that darkness will give way to dawn (Job 11:16–18). Hope may feel distant during suffering, but it is not gone. God can restore peace and security.

Put your heart right before God. Turn away from wrongdoing and stand firm again. Keep walking. Keep living. Keep trusting. Darkness will eventually yield to light, and you will emerge stronger in Jesus’ name.

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries