×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Master the art of staying grounded in tough times

Wellness
 By Bishop David Muriithi | 5 hours from now  | 4 Min read
Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
 Master the art of staying grounded in tough times (Photo: iStock)

Life is hard, disappointing and often uncooperative with our plans. Things do not turn out as expected, or they do not happen at all. They fall apart. Even when we pray earnestly, the answers may not come in the way we had hoped.

After experiencing loss, crisis or failure, many people retreat into isolation because, to them, life feels over. They stop truly living and merely exist, going through the daily motions.

Yet there are others who, no matter what life throws at them, rise again and move forward. They possess remarkable resilience. It is as though adversity strengthens them. To keep going is an act of courage. As American novelist Ernest Hemingway once said, “Courage is grace under pressure.”

The story of the Book of Job teaches us how to have the courage to persevere regardless of circumstances. Job was the wealthiest and most prominent man in his land. Then, in a single day, his life collapsed. He lost his wealth, his livestock was destroyed, and his children were killed. As if that were not enough, he was afflicted with a painful and debilitating disease. Yet he endured.

True courage

First, have the courage to worship. Worship allows you to unload your disappointment before God. Job stood up, tore his robe in grief, shaved his head, fell to the ground and worshipped. He expressed his pain physically, visibly and humbly.

During difficult times, people often experience four emotions: anger (“Why is this happening to me?”), grief (“What have I lost?”), shock (“What do I do now?”), and fear (“What will happen next?”). Worship provides a safe space to express these emotions honestly. Do not suppress them.

We serve a God who is greater than our emotions and problems. Whether you are laid off or receive a diagnosis of terminal illness, you can take it to the Lord in prayer. Job was bluntly honest: “Therefore I will not restrain my mouth; I will speak in the anguish of my spirit; I will complain in the bitterness of my soul” (Job 10:1).

Second, dare to accept help. No one is superhuman. God created us for community — to comfort and strengthen one another. We need each other to navigate pain, stress and loss. As the saying goes, a problem shared is a problem halved.

Job advised that kindness should be shown to the afflicted by their friends, even if they struggle in their faith. Likewise, Paul the Apostle urged believers to walk worthy of their calling with humility, gentleness and patience, bearing with one another in love and maintaining unity in peace.

Silent sovereignty

Third, have the courage not to obsess over questions. When going through hardship, constantly asking “Why?” can prolong your pain. Job asked many questions until he discovered that explanations rarely bring comfort in the midst of suffering. Some matters remain hidden. Scripture reminds us that while it is the glory of kings to search out a matter, it is the glory of God to conceal one. God both reveals and conceals.

Fourth, dare to trust God with what you do not understand. In Job 38, God responded by asking Job questions: “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Who determined its measurements?” Confronted with divine wisdom, Job recognised his limitations. He confessed, “I know that you can do all things… Surely I spoke of things I did not understand, things too wonderful for me to know” (Job 42:2–3).

Fifth, have the courage not to become bitter. Job declared, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall depart. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” Pain and sorrow may wound you, but bitterness can destroy you. Guard your heart carefully. Do not allow resentment to take root and damage your spiritual life. Do not be bitter, be better.

Sixth, dare to face the future. Scripture promises that troubles will fade like receding floods and that darkness will give way to dawn (Job 11:16–18). Hope may feel distant during suffering, but it is not gone. God can restore peace and security.

Put your heart right before God. Turn away from wrongdoing and stand firm again. Keep walking. Keep living. Keep trusting. Darkness will eventually yield to light, and you will emerge stronger in Jesus’ name.

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
Next article
Simple habits that boost daily productivity
Simple habits that boost daily productivity
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala
Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 21, 2026
Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce
Cocktail bar: Creamy Rhubarb and custard delight
By Molly Chebet Feb. 20, 2026
Cocktail bar: Creamy Rhubarb and custard delight
.

Latest Articles

I married my campus lover: Flight attendant's sky-high success story
Premium
I married my campus lover: Flight attendant's sky-high success story
Living
By Ronald Kipruto
3h ago
Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
Wellness
By Bishop David Muriithi
3h ago
The truth about IVF add-ons: Do they really improve success?
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
3h ago
Simple habits that boost daily productivity
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
Feb. 26, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Silence is golden: Why quiet beats white noise for better sleep
By Dr Alfred Murage Feb. 20, 2026
Silence is golden: Why quiet beats white noise for better sleep
>Why seasonal romance trends trigger real pain
By Esther Muchene Feb. 19, 2026
Why seasonal romance trends trigger real pain
>Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 17, 2026
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
>Easy recipe: Chocolate cake
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 14, 2026
Easy recipe: Chocolate cake

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved