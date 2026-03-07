International Women's Day: Women who rise, lift and lead

International Women’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a global celebration of the strength and impact of women. This year, we centre on the powerful theme of ‘Give to Gain,’ spotlighting both the transformative journeys of women today and the trailblazers they honour.

Zubeida Kananu

Zubeida Kananu –President of Kenya Editors Guild

I interpret this year’s theme of “Give to Gain” through a quote I deeply love: “A candle doesn’t lose its flame by lighting another.”

For me, that is the true essence of leadership and womanhood. When we pour into each other, we don’t become less. We become brighter together. In our profession and in life, we must intentionally lift one another, create space for each other, and celebrate each other’s wins without competition or insecurity. When one woman rises, it should never threaten another; it should inspire her. Giving is not depletion. It is multiplication.

This year, I celebrate the everyday woman who shows up despite the odds. I celebrate female journalists who continue to report courageously in the face of online gender-based violence and intimidation. I celebrate young girls who dare to dream beyond societal limitations. I celebrate mothers, including my own, whose memory continues to shape my strength and faith.

I also celebrate women in leadership spaces who are rewriting narratives and opening doors for others. Women who understand that when one of us rises, we must extend a hand backwards.

To my younger self, I would say: You are stronger than you think. Do not shrink to fit into spaces that were never designed for your growth. Your voice matters; even when it trembles. You will face criticism, doubt, and even betrayal, but do not let that harden your heart. Let it refine your purpose. Stay curious. Stay kind. Stay bold. And above all, trust God’s timing. Every experience, even the painful ones, will prepare you for rooms you cannot yet imagine.

Wendy Kimani

Wendy Kimani –Musician

​To me, the theme this year is being of service to the girls in your life. Be honest, be kind, and hold each other accountable. Be your sister’s keeper on her way to the top, and trust her to do the same for you.

I’m celebrating the women in my life. There’s a lot of talk lately about friendships falling apart, but I’m grateful for my friends and family who stay open and honest. We just let each other be ourselves.

​I would tell my younger self, do the inner work early. Understanding your values early on means they’ll guide you automatically. Women tend to compromise or minimise themselves, so knowing your worth is the key to never backing down or playing small.

Rhoda Kavutha Mwongela

Rhoda Kavutha Mwongela - Mental health advocate

As a Gen Z, young and outgoing working professional, I interpret Give to Gain as a shift from competition to contribution. Our generation thrives on collaboration, authenticity, and impact. For me, giving means showing up fully, sharing opportunities, mentoring others, advocating for mental health, and creating safe spaces for honest conversations. It also means bringing value to the table, your skills, your knowledge, your perspective, and contributing in ways that make a real difference.

In my journey offering mental health support and advocacy to our communities, I have learned that giving with purpose also requires investing in yourself, sacrificing certain comforts, prioritising self-development, reading, and learning from those who inspire you, because growth fuels impact. We cannot pour from an empty cup; giving does not mean being manipulated or drained. When you give with clarity, boundaries, and alignment, you gain trust, growth, networks, and influence.

This year, I am celebrating myself, the resilience that has carried me through seasons of pressure, responsibility, and sacrifice. From my campus days as a student leader, the first female to vie for the presidency, building a foundation and many more. I honour the young woman who chose purpose over comfort, who remained consistent in advocacy even when it was inconvenient, and who believed in building safe spaces for others while still navigating her own growth.

To my younger self, I am so proud of you. Truly proud of the sacrifices you made and the strength you carried so gracefully. You understood early that tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today, and you refused to settle for less. You were ambitious, bold, and different. You stood out and you still do. I hope you always remember that every sacrifice, every missed moment, every disciplined decision was worth it. It built something beautiful. And while striving, never forget to live fully in each moment, to feel it, embrace it, and let life inspire you.

As Oprah Winfrey once said, “The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you are willing to work.”

Your sacrifices are paying off, your efforts are shaping your legacy, and everything you have worked for is coming to life.

Bahsan Abdirahman

Bahsan Abdirahman –Runway Model

I would say “Give to Gain” simply means that impact begins with contribution. When women give their time, knowledge, compassion, leadership, or even their vulnerability, they do not lose themselves; they multiply their influence. Giving is not subtraction; it is expansion. The more we pour into our communities, businesses, families, and younger generations, the more we create space for growth, opportunity, and legacy. True gain is not always financial or visible. Sometimes it is respect, sometimes it is peace, and sometimes it is doors opening years later because you chose to give when no one was watching.

I am celebrating the quiet, strong women, the ones who are often misunderstood but continue to carry responsibilities with grace. The women who are known as “the strong one” in the family, the ones expected to have everything figured out, yet still wake up every day and show up for others. I celebrate women who build businesses from nothing, who lead with faith, who support other women, and who refuse to shrink themselves to make others comfortable. Their resilience is not loud, but it is powerful.

To my younger self, I would say: You are not behind, you are becoming. The things that hurt you are shaping you. The loneliness is teaching you strength. The moments you felt misunderstood were building your independence. Keep going. Protect your softness, but never doubt your strength. One day, you will stand in rooms you once prayed for, and you will realise that every setback was part of your preparation.

Ann Wairimu

Ann Wairimu- University student

To me, "Give to Gain" is the ultimate cycle of empowerment. It suggests that when we pour our resources, mentorship, and support into women, the "gain" isn't just personal, it is societal. By giving women the tools to succeed, we gain a world that is more resilient, innovative, and compassionate. It’s a reminder that true progress isn't a zero-sum game; the more we invest in the equity of others, the more we enrich the collective future of our communities.

This year, I am celebrating the architects of resilience. I celebrate myself and every woman who relentlessly puts in the work today to secure a dignified tomorrow. I am honouring the women who refuse to let their past define their potential, the survivors who have risen from the shadows of abuse to rebuild their lives with grace. I especially want to recognise the mothers who paused their own dreams to fuel those of their children. These women are my greatest teachers; they embody a quiet, unbreakable courage that proves no matter what life throws your way, the spirit can remain unbowed.

I would encourage my younger self and tell her: "Darling, breathe. We are getting there." I want her to know that every struggle was just a setup for a comeback and that the dreams she whispered to herself in the dark are already in motion. It is simply a matter of time and the grace of patience. I am so profoundly proud of her, for her endurance, for every version of herself she had to shed, and for the unwavering strength she maintained through the fire. We are a promise kept, and the journey was worth every step.

Lydia Mukami

Lydia Mukami- Lifestyle and wellness coach

For me, I would say when we give, we all gain. Collaborating with other women allows everyone to grow, a philosophy I live by daily. For instance, co-creating the TMI podcast with Murugi Munyi has not only impacted countless women but also created jobs for the incredible women on our team.

In that same spirit of growth, I am celebrating myself for living authentically, refusing to be boxed in by societal expectations. I also celebrate my younger sister, Aggie, as she blossoms into a fearless and well-adjusted woman.

This sense of peace comes from knowing that nothing outside of yourself determines your worth. While it takes time to figure that out, it is the true key to freedom. Keep investing in your inner work; you are well on your way to becoming the woman of your dreams.