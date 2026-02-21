Simple habits that boost daily productivity (Photo: iStock)

At the workplace, we’re expected to give 100 per cent from the time we clock in to the time we punch out. That, however, is easier applied on paper than it is in practice. Research shows that the average worker is only productive for three to four hours, yet they are expected to be productive for eight hours or more. And if we can be honest for a minute, very few of us enjoy our jobs and occasionally we will give in to distractions amidst fighting sleep.

But finally, more companies are starting to advocate for flexible work models, whereby it is more about the end rather than the means to that end. And as for you, you can make your work easier by incorporating super-easy, repeatable actions that increase your yield over a given period of time.

Keep going

One of the challenges workers face is disruption, especially after a deep flow of work. A phone call, for instance or a colleague popping in to inquire can take away half an hour before you recalibrate and continue with what you were doing. When that happens, create a routine to train your brain to go back to work.

You can do this by putting on noise-cancellation headphones, then set a timer for 20 minutes of uninterrupted work. This will help you to stop procrastinating and get straight to the heavy lifting of the day. Before you know it, it will become a habit.

Be clear on goals

Many of us move blindly despite attending hours of meetings and do you know why? Because there are no clear guidelines or directions. Many meetings leave us more confused since the management rarely takes the time to explain and answer pertinent concerns satisfactorily. Hence, we leave the meeting with more questions than answers.

In such a situation, always have an outcome or goal you expect to be met through that meeting. Do you need a budget to be approved? Make sure you leave with a clear answer of either ‘’yes’’ or ‘’no.’’ This way, you have a decision and you now know which direction to move and the next steps to take. This reduces time wastage and helps you to focus on what mattersat full speed.

Break your routine

Learn how to break tasks in order of difficulty, the amount of time it will take to finish etc. Failure to do so, you will be jumping from a complex report to responding to a pestering email and before you know it, your brain pays for that switch, leaving you feeling drained by 2 pm. Instead, group small, low-effort tasks between windows.

You can choose to do them in the morning all at once or in the afternoon, or split them. So, after you finish your batch of small tasks, you can take a short break to take a five-minute walk, listen to an upbeat song or whatever it is that helps you to decompress, then come back to the main project. This mental reset actually helps you to work faster, be more productive and look at the project with a fresh set of eyes.