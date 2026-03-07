×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth

Managing Your Money
 By Esther Muchene | 7 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
 Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth (Photo: iStock)

While there is no single formula that guarantees riches, there are certain principles that many successful people follow. Developing the right mindset and lifestyle can significantly increase the chances of turning financial goals into reality.

1 Develop a strong work ethic

One of the most common traits among successful people is a strong work ethic. Building wealth takes dedication, persistence, and a willingness to put in the effort over a long period of time. Success rarely happens overnight. Consistently working toward your goals helps you develop the discipline needed not only to achieve financial success but also to sustain it.

2 Work smart, not just hard

Hard work is essential, but it becomes even more powerful when paired with smart decision-making. Working smart means finding efficient ways to complete tasks, identifying opportunities, and making strategic choices that produce better results. While anyone can work hard, those who learn to work strategically often achieve more with the same effort.

3 Keep learning

The journey toward financial success requires continuous learning. Markets, industries, and opportunities constantly change, which means staying informed and adaptable is crucial. Being open to new ideas, learning from mistakes, and collaborating with others can provide valuable insights that help you grow both personally and professionally.

4 Be patient

Impatience is one of the biggest obstacles to long-term success. Many people abandon their goals when progress feels slow or when they face setbacks. However, building wealth is often a gradual process that requires resilience. Patience allows individuals to stay focused and continue working toward their objectives despite challenges.

5 Maintain balance in life

Financial success should not come at the expense of overall well-being. Maintaining strong relationships, protecting your health, and creating a fulfilling lifestyle are all importWant parts of long-term success. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
Next article
Why your mid-20s demand a financial reset
Why your mid-20s demand a financial reset
.

Similar Articles

Black tax trap: When family obligation leads to emotional and financial burnout
By Jasmine Atieno Feb. 20, 2026
Black tax trap: When family obligation leads to emotional and financial burnout
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 19, 2026
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
Can couples survive different spending habits?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 14, 2026
Can couples survive different spending habits?
.

Latest Articles

International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights
International Women's Day: Colours that tell the story of women's rights
Living
By Tania Omusale
3h ago
Is it normal to feel this lonely while married?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
4h ago
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
Everyday habits that can help you build long-term wealth
Managing Your Money
By Esther Muchene
5h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>What you should know about your first salary
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 11, 2026
What you should know about your first salary
>Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
By Brendah Makena Jan. 29, 2026
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
>Beating the January money crunch with smarter spending habits
By Brendah Makena Jan. 22, 2026
Beating the January money crunch with smarter spending habits
>Navigating a year of spending with ease
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 21, 2026
Navigating a year of spending with ease

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved