Why adult friendships shrink and how to maintain the few that survive

The thinning of adult friendships is not merely a cynical by-product of ageing, but a documented sociological shift (Photo: iStock)

The social circle of early adulthood often feels like a frenzy, filled with the high energy of university peers, colleagues, and "friends of friends." However, as the years pass, that energy inevitably fizzles out.

The thinning of adult friendships is not merely a cynical by-product of ageing, but a documented sociological shift. This contraction, coupled with the growing imbalance of effort between friends, creates a unique modern strain that can lead to the silent end of even long-standing bonds.

The theory of social pruning

A primary framework for understanding this reduction is the Socioemotional Selectivity Theory (SST), developed by psychologist Laura Carstensen. The theory suggests that as people perceive their time as increasingly limited, they shift their goals from "information seeking" (meeting many new people) to "emotional meaning." In your twenties, you might attend a large mixer to expand your network. By your thirties and forties, you are more likely to skip the mixer to have a one-on-one coffee with a trusted confidant. We become "socially picky," prioritising depth over breadth to conserve emotional energy.

The reduction is often driven by three factors: career escalation, domestic responsibilities, and geographic dispersion. In our youth, proximity did the heavy lifting; you were friends because you shared a dorm or a desk. In adulthood, friendship requires active logistics. For example, a group of friends who once met every Friday may find that five years later, two have moved to different neighbourhoods, one is navigating a demanding promotion, and another is managing a toddler’s sleep schedule. When the "spontaneous" becomes "scheduled," the number of people willing to navigate those hurdles naturally drops.

While the reduction in numbers is natural, the quality of remaining friendships is often threatened by an imbalance in emotional labour. This occurs when one party becomes the "designated initiator."

Consider a friendship where one person always sends the "How are you?" text or proposes the weekend lunch. Over time, the initiator may begin to feel like a burden rather than a friend. If the other party is perpetually "busy" or only responds with brief updates without reciprocating the invitation, a "pursuer–distancer" dynamic forms. For the initiator, the thought becomes: "If I stop reaching out, would we ever speak again?" This imbalance creates a specific type of resentment. For instance, if you consistently plan birthday dinners for a friend but find your own milestone passed with only a generic text message, the inequity becomes a barrier to intimacy. The friendship stops feeling like a sanctuary and starts feeling like a task.

The narrowing of our social world is an invitation to invest more deeply in the few who remain. However, for a friendship to survive the "pruning" process of adulthood, it must be fuelled by mutual effort. While life’s seasons, such as a busy quarter at work or a family crisis, may cause temporary lulls, the long-term health of a bond depends on both parties holding the watering can. Friendship in adulthood is no longer a matter of convenience; it is a conscious choice to show up.