Miss Kamweru on reclaiming her voice and freedom

We discovered you as part of Band BeCa. Now that you’re solo, who is Kamweru?

I started with Band BeCa, where I learned collaboration, storytelling, and live performance. As Miss Kamweru, I’m stepping fully into my own voice. My music is soulful and honest, rooted in life experiences, love, growth, and self-discovery. Going solo allows me to explore my sound freely and connect with audiences more intimately. Miss Kamweru reflects evolution, courage, and owning my truth.

Where did you study music?

I attended Sauti Academy right after high school, focusing entirely on music.

What was your favourite and worst unit while on campus?

My favourite unit was vocal training because it allowed me to really work on my voice — from technique and control to confidence and expression. It helped me understand my instrument better and grow as a performer.My least favourite was music theory; it was quite technical and demanding compared to the practical classes.

Who was your best and least favourite lecturer?

My best lecturers were definitely our vocal coaches — Natalie Lukkenaer, Andrew Wambua, and Mordecai Dex. Each of them played a huge role in shaping my voice, confidence, and artistry, and they truly helped mould me into the artist I am today. I honestly do not have a least favourite lecturer. Every class contributed to my growth in its own way.

How was campus life generally?

Campus life was an amazing experience. Music school was truly the highlight — we had numerous workshops with industry stars, such as Sauti Sol, H_art the Band, and many others. It was also where I met my bandmate Becky, marking the birth of Band BeCa. We had opportunities to perform at live shows and collaborate with several artists in the industry, making campus life both inspiring and transformative.

How did you make money while on campus?

By doing background vocals for mainstream artists in the industry. It was a great opportunity that not only supported me financially but also gave me valuable studio and performance experience.

How was dating on campus?

It was fun and full of learning experiences. It was a time to explore relationships, understand people better, and figure out what I wanted in a partner, all while balancing studies, music, and personal growth.

What do you think of campus relationships?

They are fun and a great time to explore yourself, your emotions, and what you want in a partner. They come with lessons, growth, and memorable experiences, and they play a big role in shaping who you become during that phase of life.

Where did you hang out on weekends?

Mostly at concerts and music events with my friends.

What did you do with your free time?

I spent much of my free time songwriting, experimenting with melodies, and developing my sound. I also rehearsed, collaborated with other musicians, and performed whenever opportunities arose.

Classmates will you never forget? Becky, Swiga, Sandra, and Ray.

How did you get into modelling?

I was encouraged by my peers. People often told me I had a great smile and look, so I decided to attend auditions. I quickly realised it was not only fun and creative, but also a way to earn income alongside my music career.

What happened to Band BeCa?

It was an incredible chapter. Over time, Becky relocated to Poland, and we felt the need to explore our individual paths, which led me to pursue a solo career.

How has the industry treated you since you went solo?

It has been both exciting and challenging. I’ve learned to navigate the business side of music, discovered my own voice, and am grateful for my team and support.

Tell us about your latest project.

Enda Ukienda, produced by Vic West and written by Mercury and me, is about healing and walking away from love that hurts you. The lyrics are raw but uplifting, reinforced by an Oontz-inspired instrumental.

What challenges have you faced in the industry?

Like any journey, going solo in the music industry has had its challenges. From navigating business, finding opportunities, to standing out in a competitive space — each challenge has made me more resilient, focused, and intentional with my music and career.

Tell us about the writing process and reception of Enda Ukienda

I shared the initial idea with Mercury, and he came up with the first draft. We then booked a session with Vic West, writing and recording organically. The response has been amazing. People love the new sound, and some have even suggested I stick with this style moving forward.

A word of encouragement or caution to upcoming musicians?

Stay true to your voice and story. Work hard, be patient, and embrace mistakes — they are part of the journey. Protect your art, know your value, and never settle.

One thing to tell your campus self?

I’m proud of you for following your passion and turning it into a career. Look how far we’ve come — we did it!”