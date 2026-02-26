What you need to know about the new anti-HIV jab (Photo: Getty Images)

Kenyans eligible for the injectable HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will receive at least four jabs in a year.

The long-acting injection is administered twice a year, once every six months, but during the first visit, a client receives two injections to complete the initial dose.

Individuals qualified for the jab will also be required to take oral PrEP tablets during the initiation of the first jab to ensure rapid protection. Further, after 24 hours, they will take two more tablets to complete the starting dose.

Thereafter, the persons will only return for their two injections after six months.

Yesterday, experts shared details on the Lenacapavir jabs ahead of the launch tomorrow. They said the drug has no major side effects apart from a mild nodule on the site of injection, which gradually fades.

They, however, cautioned that Lenacapavir does not prevent other sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

According to Ruth Kamau, programme officer, National AIDS and STI Control Programme (Nascop), eligible people will be counselled before receiving the injectable to ensure they understand how it works.

To qualify, an individual must test HIV negative and should not have had any potential exposure to the virus within the past 72 hours.

Individuals will be required to disclose their medical history, including use of sexual enhancement drugs and tuberculosis (TB) treatment, to prevent possible harmful drug interactions.

"Nobody shall give you Lenacapavir unless you test HIV. Only HIV-negative individuals shall be given," said Elizabeth Irungu from JHPIEGO, explaining that the drug is effective in the prevention of HIV but is not for treatment.

“The injectable is meant to boost the body's immunity against acquiring the virus, and placing it in a body already with it weakens it more; someone will be shaken and weakened.”

Other health services which will be provided alongside the initiation of the drug include screening for non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

Two studies in South Africa, Uganda, America, South America and Asia showed the drug is 96 per cent effective.

"It'll not affect infertility, it won't do away with breast milk. It won't interfere with pregnancy. A breastfeeding woman has a high risk of acquiring HIV. This is the woman we want to come and receive HIV prevention,” said Irungu.

The drug is also safe for pregnant women.

Irungu said Lenacapavir would be alongside Cabotegravir and oral PrEP. Kenya has at least 18,000 doses of Cabotegravir and 21,000 doses of Lenacapavir.

After the national rollout at the Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi, the first phase of the rollout will be in 15 counties, namely Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisii, Kajiado, Busia, Machakos, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Nakuru and Kisii.

Only 10 facilities in each of the counties have been identified to issue the injectables free of charge at public and faith-based hospitals. No private facility will administer the drug.

“We received limited product; we are not able to do a national scale-up. As our policies provide, we shall prioritise geographies with high HIV disease burden and infections,” said Kamau.

The second phase will target Wajir, Samburu, Kwale, Turkana, Nandi, Kericho, Garissa, Nyandarua, Isiolo, Murang’a, Tana River, Makueni and Meru.

The counties of Nyamira, Lamu, West Pokot, Nyeri, Trans Nzoia, Narok, Mandera, Kirinyaga, Bomet, Kitui, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Vihiga, Ugenya, Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo and Bungoma will be served in the third phase.