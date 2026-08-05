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First job? How to make a great impression

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read
First job? How to make a great impression
 You must lay a sterling foundation of professionalism and dedication (Photo: iStock)

Perhaps you have just graduated, or you are steadily climbing the career ladder, and there is no denying that this is an exhilarating chapter in your life.

Fueled by high expectations, the excitement is almost tangible. But wait, so much awaits you ahead, and the reality is that you have to be the best at what you do.

Meaning, you must stand out. That isn’t about being the loudest voice or engaging in overt self-promotion, but rather consistently demonstrating competence, good character and a proactive spirit that plants the seeds of a lasting and positive impression.

How do you get there? Through careful planning and strategy. You must lay a sterling foundation of professionalism and dedication. This might seem rather obvious, yet many of us still fail.

Punctuality, dressing in accordance with your workplace culture, whether it’s formal corporate attire or smart casual, and maintaining clear, respectful communication in every interaction, from emails to team meetings, are non-negotiables.

Beyond that, you must also cultivate a strong work ethic. This means approaching your tasks with diligence, a strong commitment to quality output and a willingness to learn.

This way, everyone will clearly see that you take your responsibilities seriously, which will distinguish you from the rest. However, it doesn’t end there.

True distinction often lies in moving beyond simply fulfilling your job description to crafting your unique professional signature. This involves demonstrating initiative.

Don’t be that person who always waits to be told what to do. If you see an issue that needs solving, or an opportunity to assist a colleague or improve a process within the scope of your role, of course, thoughtfully step forward.

Cultivate a reputation for reliability by being that person who meets deadlines and whose work can be trusted.

Equally important is a positive and enthusiastic attitude. Genuine interest in your work and the organisation’s mission is palpable and infectious.

When challenges arise, aim to be part of the solution, not the problem. And instead of just identifying a problem, try to offer a way to address it. This shows critical thinking and a proactive mindset.

Employers love that! Lastly, ask insightful questions, as this demonstrates genuine interest and a thirst for learning.

Seek feedback on your performance regularly and critically, and demonstrate that you can incorporate constructive criticism.

Take opportunities as they arise and adapt to the challenges thrown your way.

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