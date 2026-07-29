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Roasted mutton with rice and walnuts

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 9 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Roasted mutton with rice and walnuts
 In a non-stick pan, add the oil and sauté the onions until soft and slightly browned (Photo: Gemini)
What you need:

1 whole mutton leg, cut into two pieces

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 capsicum, sliced

1 fresh ginger, sliced

Salt to taste

1/2 cup water

Method:

Place all of the above ingredients in a pressure cooker, cover, and cook for 25–30 minutes or until the mutton is tender.

Keep the broth, as this will be used to cook the mutton further and serve with the rice.

You will also need:

100g of chopped California walnuts

3 sliced onions

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of paprika

Method:

In a non-stick pan, add the oil and sauté the onions until soft and slightly browned. Add the chopped walnuts and mix well.

Then, make some space in the centre and add the boiled mutton. Pan-sear on each side until browned.

Sprinkle the paprika, tossing continuously, then add a little of the mutton broth. Bring to a simmer.

Once the liquid has evaporated, remove from the heat. Place the mutton over aromatic rice (rice cooked in jeera and ghee), pour the caramelised onion and walnut mixture over the mutton, and serve with the remaining broth on the side. Enjoy!

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