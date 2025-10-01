Reasons scrolling in the toilet is harming your health

Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health (Photo: iStock)

It is not only unhygienic to scroll through your phone while pooping, but it could also significantly increase your risk of developing haemorrhoids.

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum, similar to varicose veins, potentially causing pain, discomfort, or bleeding

Most people tend to spend a lot of time in the bathroom, a habit many struggle to break, especially when at home. But did you know that this habit could lead to infections you might never have imagined?

Some may wonder how such infections can occur, despite their efforts to keep their toilets clean. Others argue scrolling helps them pass the time, while some even say it’s therapeutic.

However, a recent study indicates that this bathroom habit is not only unhygienic but could also significantly increase the risk of developing haemorrhoids.

Scientists in the US conducted a survey involving 125 adults whose gut health was being investigated through colonoscopy, a procedure in which a small camera is inserted into the intestines to examine their condition.

Participants were asked about their lifestyle and toilet habits and following the assessments, they were examined for haemorrhoids based on the data collected. Overall, 66 per cent of participants admitted to using their smartphones while pooping, often scrolling through social media or reading the news. The study found that toilet scrollers were more likely to be younger than non-scrollers.

Researchers used statistical analysis to adjust for other contributing factors, such as age, physical activity, and diet. They then discovered that individuals who brought their phones to the toilet had a 46 per cent higher risk of developing haemorrhoids than those who did not.

So, is scrolling on the toilet truly harmful? The study offers a clear answer: yes. But the harm lies not just in the scrolling itself — it’s in the extended time spent sitting on the toilet while distracted by your phone.

In fact, 37 per cent of toilet scrollers in the study admitted to spending more than five minutes per toilet visit, compared to just 7.1 per cent of non-scrollers. This added time increases pressure on the lower rectum and anus, making the tissues more prone to swelling and the formation of haemorrhoids.

Senior author Dr Trisha Pasricha, an instructor of medicine at Harvard University, explained that bringing your phone into the bathroom distracts you from the task at hand. One may not even realise how much time has passed.

At the very least, she recommends setting a five-minute timer or opting for traditional reading material, such as a magazine, something “that isn’t expressly designed to make you lose all sense of time, like social media is.”

Haemorrhoids result in nearly four million visits to doctors or emergency departments each year in the United States. In the UK, around 10 per cent of the population is estimated to be affected annually.

Until now, claims linking bathroom phone use with haemorrhoids have been largely anecdotal. This study is among the first to provide concrete evidence supporting this connection. “I think we still have so much to learn about the health impacts of constant scrolling on our phones,” said Dr Pasricha.

“Our study pointed, for the first time, to a link between smartphone use on the toilet and haemorrhoids, but it’s only the first step in what I hope will be much more research into this area.”

Although specific statistics on haemorrhoid infections in Kenya are limited, a 2021 study estimated the general prevalence at around 13.1 per cent. A 2013 study conducted at Kenyatta National Hospital found asymptomatic haemorrhoids in 21 per cent of patients undergoing examination.

According to the National Institutes of Health, most haemorrhoid patients show no symptoms. Common signs include bleeding, swelling, mild discomfort, irritation, or anal itching. While some cases need surgery, many respond well to medication and ointments. Haemorrhoids usually develop due to weakening of the anal cushions, causing them to descend or prolapse, often accompanied by spasms of the internal anal sphincter.