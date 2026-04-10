Easy recipe: Chicken Mandhi

1 whole capon
1/4 cup vinegar
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste
1 teaspoon paprika
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt to taste
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1 cup basmati rice
2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon yellow food color
Grease-proof paper or foilWhat to do:
Cook rice in salted water over medium heat until the water evaporates and the rice turns fluffy. Mix yellow food colouring with a little water, sprinkle over the rice, and cook briefly before fluffing.
Season a whole chicken or capon with salt, black pepper, garlic-ginger paste, hot sauce, lemon juice, and vinegar, massaging the marinade into the meat.
Spread the cooked rice on a baking tray, place the chicken on top covered with greaseproof paper, and prick lightly to allow flavours to seep through.
Bake at 200°C for about 1 hour, turning halfway through to ensure a golden, fully cooked result.
Remove from the oven, discard the paper, and fluff the rice, now infused with chicken juices. Serve together and garnish with curry leaves.
Enjoy!