Bake at 200°C for about 1 hour, turning halfway through to ensure a golden, fully cooked result (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1 whole capon

1/4 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

1 teaspoon paprika

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon yellow food color

Grease-proof paper or foil

What to do:

Cook rice in salted water over medium heat until the water evaporates and the rice turns fluffy. Mix yellow food colouring with a little water, sprinkle over the rice, and cook briefly before fluffing.

Season a whole chicken or capon with salt, black pepper, garlic-ginger paste, hot sauce, lemon juice, and vinegar, massaging the marinade into the meat.

Spread the cooked rice on a baking tray, place the chicken on top covered with greaseproof paper, and prick lightly to allow flavours to seep through.

Bake at 200°C for about 1 hour, turning halfway through to ensure a golden, fully cooked result.

Remove from the oven, discard the paper, and fluff the rice, now infused with chicken juices. Serve together and garnish with curry leaves.

Enjoy!