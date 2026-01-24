Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle 

What you will need:
500g boneless chicken breast (strips)
2 tablespoons brown vinegar
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup tamarind sauce (thick)
1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
70g tomato paste
1 tablespoon sugar
50g cheddar cheese, gratedFor the pasta
200g tagliatelle pasta
Salt and pepper to taste/ seasoning
Water for boiling
3 garlic cloves, sliced
1 spring onion, sliced
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, diced
1/4 cup brown vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
4 tablespoons olive oil (sizzling hot)
Method:
Mix all the ingredients with the chicken and leave to marinate for about two hours. Pan-sear the chicken in oil over medium heat until browned and cooked through, then set aside.
Boil the tagliatelle until cooked, then put it in a bowl. In a separate bowl, add the spring onion, garlic, ginger, vinegar and soy sauce, then pour over the hot oil. Mix well, then pour the hot dressing over the boiled noodles and mix well until combined. Serve with the chicken strips on top, then finish off with cheddar cheese.
Enjoy!