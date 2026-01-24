Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

500g boneless chicken breast (strips)

2 tablespoons brown vinegar

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup tamarind sauce (thick)

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

70g tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

50g cheddar cheese, grated

For the pasta

200g tagliatelle pasta

Salt and pepper to taste/ seasoning

Water for boiling

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 spring onion, sliced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, diced

1/4 cup brown vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons olive oil (sizzling hot)

Method:

Mix all the ingredients with the chicken and leave to marinate for about two hours. Pan-sear the chicken in oil over medium heat until browned and cooked through, then set aside.

Boil the tagliatelle until cooked, then put it in a bowl. In a separate bowl, add the spring onion, garlic, ginger, vinegar and soy sauce, then pour over the hot oil. Mix well, then pour the hot dressing over the boiled noodles and mix well until combined. Serve with the chicken strips on top, then finish off with cheddar cheese.

Enjoy!