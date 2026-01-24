×
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 3 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle 
 Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

500g boneless chicken breast (strips)

2 tablespoons brown vinegar 

Salt to taste 

1 teaspoon paprika 

1 teaspoon turmeric powder 

1 teaspoon garlic powder 

1 cup tamarind sauce (thick)

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder 

70g tomato paste 

1 tablespoon sugar 

50g cheddar cheese, grated  

For the pasta  

200g tagliatelle pasta 

Salt and pepper to taste/ seasoning 

Water for boiling 

3 garlic cloves, sliced 

1 spring onion, sliced 

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, diced 

1/4 cup brown vinegar 

2 tablespoons soy sauce 

4 tablespoons olive oil (sizzling hot)

Method:

Mix all the ingredients with the chicken and leave to marinate for about two hours. Pan-sear the chicken in oil over medium heat until browned and cooked through, then set aside.

Boil the tagliatelle until cooked, then put it in a bowl. In a separate bowl, add the spring onion, garlic, ginger, vinegar and soy sauce, then pour over the hot oil. Mix well, then pour the hot dressing over the boiled noodles and mix well until combined. Serve with the chicken strips on top, then finish off with cheddar cheese.

Enjoy!

